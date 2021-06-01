JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Missouri’s COVID update on Tuesday sees a positive trend to emerge, as state health officials report less than 200 cases of new viruses for the third day in a row.

According toMissouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 511,666 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2 an increase of 114 positive cases (PCR testing only) and 9,080 total deaths as of Tuesday, June 1, no increase compared to yesterday. This is a fatality case of 1.77%.

Please note that not all recorded cases and deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.

(Source: Missouri Department of Senior Health and Services)

The VSS Registry Bureau in DHSS conducts a weekly link between state deaths and death certificates to improve quality and ensure that all heirs who die from COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the death toll in the states will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, this does not mean a large number of deaths occurring within a day; rather, it is a reported one-day increase.

At the state level, DHSS is not pursuing potential deaths or pending COVID. Those numbers are not added to the death count states until they are confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by county or through death certificate analysis.

The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between November 7, 2020 and January 8, 2021.

The average 7-day rolling for cases in Missouri stands at 250; yesterday, it was 273. Exactly one month ago, the state average turnover was 421.

Approximately 47.2% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years and younger. The state has further divided the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 64,190 registered cases, while the 25 to 29 age group has 43,078 cases.

Missouri has administered 5,531,103 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entire pandemic and by May 31, 16.1% of those tests were positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.

Months year Real COVID Missouri *

(reported that month) March 2020 1,327 April 2020 6,235 May 2020 5,585 June 2020 8,404 July 2020 28,772 August 2020 34,374 September 2020 41,416 October 2020 57,073 November 2020 116,576 December 2020 92,808 January 2021 66,249 February 2021 19,405 March 2021 11,150 April 2021 12,165 May 2021 9,913 June 2021 114 (Source: Missouri Department of Senior Health and Services)

According to the COVID-19 state health department, the APCRtest requires viral RNA in the nose, throat or other areas of the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means the person has an active COVID-19 infection.

The Missouri COVID panel no longer includes the duplicate test method when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now using only the non-duplicate method, which is the CDC preferred method. This number is calculated using the number of tests taken during the period as many people take multiple tests. Under this way of calculating things, Missouri has a positivity rate of 4.3% as of May 29th. Health officials rule out the last three days to ensure the accuracy of the data when calculating the moving average.

As of May 29, Missouri is reporting hospitalizations for 493 COVIDs and an average of 725 days out of 625. The remaining hospital bed capacity stands at 23% nationwide.the metrics of public health care are expressedlag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all available beds and not just beds that are equipped by medical staff.

Across the state, 105 patients with COVID are in ICU beds, leaving states to remain in intensive care capacity at 22%.

The 7-day average for hospitalizations was over 1,000 from September 16, 2020, to March 5, 2021. It was over 2,000 from November 9, 2020, to January 27, 2021.

Approximately 48.3% of all deaths recorded in the state are for patients 80 years and older.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Higher Services is available at 877-435-8411.

As for May 30, The CDC identified 33,079,543 COVID-19 deaths and 591,265 deaths in all 50 states and 9 U.S.-related counties, jurisdictions, and associated territories, for a 1.79% national case fatality rate.

How do COVID deaths compare to other diseases, such as the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? This is a common question.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data for the 2018-2019 flu season in the United States show approximately 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; this would mean a fatality rate of 0.09 percent. The case fatality rate in previous seasons is as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016) and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).

The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly known as the Spanish Flu, is is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a fatality case of 2.3 percent. The Spanish flu claimed a greater number of young people than was usually expected from other influenza.

Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus known as swine spread across the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. CDC identified about 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a fatality rate of 0.021 percent.

