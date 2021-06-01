Wild drone footage captures volcano erupting before crashing into lava





Drone pilots have sacrificed their equipment to get the hottest hit on the planet. Images of drones over a volcano in Iceland have gone viral this week to give millions of viewers a rare glimpse into a live eruption – as close as any camera has ever been to melting lava. A 30 second long video shows the drone rapidly approaching a raging lava river at Fagradalsjfall volcano on the Reykjana Peninsula, located about 36 miles from Reykjavk at the southwestern tip of the island country. The mountain became active on March 15 after staying dormant for more than 900 years. Icelandic drone operator Bjorn Steinbekk Kristjnsson called the moment a “brilliant end” to the Fagradalsjfall documentation project. according to Global News. The big footage of Kristjnsson finale was captured on April 27th. The drone hovered over the active crater for a few seconds before the device began to melt, which could be seen fleeing over the eye of the cameras before falling into the heat and lava. US director Joey Helms also shared footage of the Icelandic volcano before his “brand new” drone was consumed by the geological monster. “It’s hard to put into words, but this once-in-a-lifetime drone sight can give you an idea of ​​how it feels to be there,” Helms wrote in the caption. of a YouTube video. “Around the volcano where you have hot gases emitted they cause turbulence around it and hot rocks that fall on you,” Helms explained to Storyful. “[It makes] flying these even more complicated things. “ Iceland boasts about 130 volcanoes, resulting in explosions about every five years on average. By comparison, the United States, which has about 95 times the land area of ​​Iceland, has 173 volcanoes.

