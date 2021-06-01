International
Self-pouring beverage company Josh Goodman ’02 runs internationally
Former Shippensburg Raiders football team line player Josh Goodman 02 started a self-pouring liquor company, which has taken off in the last five years.
PourMyBeercurrently is partnering with some of the biggest brands out there, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Dave & Busters, Whole Foods, and even Coca-Cola.
VISION
After leaving his position at an IT staffing firm, Goodman decided to leave corporate America and become an entrepreneur. He tried to start a carpet selling business for student dormitories, but the idea became a lesson rather than a success.
Fortunately, Goodman worked hard outside of college to build a safety net, and he encourages other graduates to do the same. That security network provided the opportunity to pursue future passion projects, like PourMyBeer.
The idea forPourMyBeercame came to Goodman in 2009 when some friends went to a bar in Baltimore, MD and with very poor services. Goodman thought, there must be a better way, and so the wheels in his head began to turn.
Goodman envisioned a kind of self-pouring service for customers to pour and sort their drinks. He developed a prototype and installed it in the same bar in Baltimore. The prototype turned out to be another, but Goodman pushed to improve his idea.
Going International
PourMyBeerofficionally started as a KPS called Innovative Tap Solutions. The company faced various changes in its self-pouring technology before developing The Magic Box. From adopting a system in Atlanta to selling mobile draft desks, PourMyBeerfinally developed a free and fairly easy-to-use and easy-to-use technical technology issue for a child.
A company in Austria agreed to build Goodman a custom Magic Box solution, the first cable system built with the perfect purpose for restaurant installation and consumption. Since the first batch of Magic Boxes in May 2015, 3,000 have been sold worldwide.
For Goodman, seeing the success of PourMyBeers over the past five years has been surreal. He said he strongly believes in the power of vision and speaking of things in existence. Even during the pandemic, when the hospitality industry collapsed, Goodman believed in the company and PourMyBeer actually experienced its best year yet. While self-pouring remains a small market segment, he predicts the company will continue to thrive.
Today, PourMyBeer has over 8,000 taps in 24 countries, in partnership with some of the biggest brands out there. Recently, PourMyBeer reached a milestone when Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) offered to buy 20 percent of the company.
Goodman said, when the world’s largest beverage company says they want to own 20 percent of your company, that’s a big deal. Although the initial deal was put on hold during the pandemic, it was formally closed in September 2020 and PourMyBeer now partners with the world’s largest beverage company.
A team of makers
As the number of projects grew, PourMyBeersteam expanded to 25 passionate, trusted members.
When Goodman first started the company, he wanted to create a different experience for his employees compared to his time in the corporate world. His negative experiences created a passion in him to elevate with positive activities. For example, he once gave his team their rewards by sending them paper money advertisers, which they loved.
Goodman said he built an excellent team of makers. Above all, when it comes to a successful tolerant company, Goodman expressed that it is about getting the right people on the bus.
Expanding the Future
In December 2020, PourMyBeertackled more projects in a month than in its first year of enterprise in 2015, and Goodman said the team destroyed it.
While PourMyBeer has taken significant steps in the last five years, the company remains in the early stages of life and has not yet entered the mainstream. Goodman is confident that his product and his team will one day lead the self-pouring beverage market.
picture credit
