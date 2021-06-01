Kremlin orders arrest of opposition leaders, activists ahead of key parliamentary elections

Russian authorities in Moscow (AP) are cracking down on dissent ahead of the crucial parliamentary elections in September, in what a leading Kremlin critic on Tuesday described as an attempt to sideline opponents.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a Russian tycoon who moved to London after spending a decade in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging the rule of President Vladimir Putin, said recent moves against opposition activists reflect authorities’ concern. for the declining popularity of the Kremlin-led United Russia Party.

Khodorkovsky told the Associated Press in an interview on Zoom that the upcoming election is a theatrical show, in which any candidate the government is not happy with will simply not be allowed to run. He said authorities were stepping up pressure to stifle any critical voices ahead of the September 19 parliamentary elections, including activists of the Russian Open movement he funded.

Open Russia disintegrated itself last week. Andrei Pivovarov, the head of the organizations, pulled out of a Warsaw-linked plane at St Petersburg airport shortly before takeoff late Monday. Pivovarov was sent to Krasnodar in southern Russia on Tuesday as part of a criminal investigation aimed at him.

Also Tuesday, police raided the home of opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov and arrested him. Gudkov, a former lawmaker, has aspired to run for parliament in Russia. At least two of his associates also ransacked homes.

Khodorkovsky said authorities were taking precautionary measures against the opposition, for fear that the September elections could provoke protests.

The government fears possible protests that could erupt if they cheat too flagrantly, Khodorkovsky told the AP. They are trying to clean up the political environment before the elections.

He added that he would continue to support opposition candidates despite official pressure.

Last week, Pivovarov announced that Open Russia was closing down to protect its members from prosecution after Russian authorities designated it as undesirable. The government has already outlawed more than 30 groups using a 2015 law that made membership in organizations undesirable a criminal offense. Another bill that is now paving the way through parliament increases the sentence for members of those groups.

In a letter from detention that his lawyers posted Tuesday on the Pivovarovs Instagram account, he said there is no reason for joy, but I do not feel desperate.

He added: There is a plan to arrest every person with a different appearance, but such people are already the majority.

The investigation focuses on Pivovarovs’ support for a candidate in the local elections on behalf of an undesirable organization. His lawyers said the charges were raised after he declared the closure of the Open Russia.

Amnesty International, meanwhile, strongly condemned Pivovarov’s arrest and demanded his release.

This is a bold move by the Kremlin in its continued use of the law on undesirable organizations to target and shut down critics, said Natalia Zviagina, group director at the Moscow office. Russian authorities must end retaliation against their political opponents and other critical voices in the country.

In March, police briefly arrested about 200 participants in a forum of city council members that Open Russia helped organize.

Putin’s most determined political enemy, Alexei Navalny, was arrested in January after his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a poisoning by a nerve agent he blames on Kremlin allegations that Russian officials deny. . He was given a 2 1/2-year prison sentence in February for violating the terms of a suspended sentence stemming from a 2014 embezzlement sentence he denounced as politically motivated.

With Navalny in jail, prosecutors have asked a Moscow court to designate its Anti-Corruption Foundation and its network of regional offices as extremist groups. In a parallel move, a bill passed by the lower house of Russia’s parliament barred members, donors and supporters of extremist groups from seeking public offices a measure that would keep Navalny’s associates running for parliament in September.

Khodorkovsky argued that parliamentary elections are important for Putin to strengthen his rule ahead of Russia’s 2024 presidential election.

Putin, 68, has been in power for more than two decades more than any other Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. He pushed for constitutional changes last year that enable him to run again in 2024, when he is six. his current year the term ends. The changes would allow him to retain power potentially until 2036.