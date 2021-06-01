Connect with us

Protests in Hong Kong fall silent under endless covid rules

Shortly after Hong Kong rejected a request for tens of thousands of protesters to commemorate China’s deadly crackdown on Tiananmen Square, activist Chow Hang Tung could not stand near a sidewalk booth displaying the incident without police coming out.

About a dozen officers arrived with a loudspeaker on Saturday to warn Chow and other activists who could be prosecuted for violating Covid-19 rules if a crowd gathers. One person received a ticket of HK $ 5,000 ($ 645) for the distribution of electric candles and matchboxes marked “Never Give Up” to mark the Chinese military intervention on June 4, 1989.

The flame goes out for Hong Kong's most enduring political protest

Chow Hang Tung at a street stall commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square strike on May 29.

Photo: Ivan Abreu / Bloomberg

“The pandemic is being used as a pretext to crack down on political demonstrations – I think that’s very clear,” said Chow, 36, a lawyer and group leader who applied to maintain annual vigilance in Victoria Park. “You do not see other countries completely banning all types of assemblies. You do not see other places where you can go to work normally, you can go to the beaches and all the crowded places, but not a political demonstration. ”

Crowds have returned to the streets of Hong Kong after weeks of almost zero local infections. Schools have reopened, football matches have resumed and the annual Art Basel festival is being held indoors. Protests remain rare, however, as the Beijing-backed city government consistently enforces rules banning rallies of more than four people and quotes them as rejecting applications for protests.

As the pandemic has heightened anxiety in mass protests across the globe, the fight against Covid-19 in Hong Kong has also coincided with a blow to dissent and the passage of a strong national security law. Hong Kong police rejected about a third of the public assembly applications they received last year. That compares with less than 1% in 2019, when marches demanding more democracy grew to more than a million people and sometimes became violent.

Candle Vigil In Hong Kong marks the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square strike

People gather in Victoria Park during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the suppression of Tiananmen Square in Hong Kong, in 2019.

Photo: Justin Chin / Bloomberg

The decision to halt Tiananmen’s peaceful vigilance for the second year in a row has been seen by defenders of democracy as confirmation that China has permanently taken back the freedoms it once allowed in the former British colony. The rally in Victoria Park, in which tens of thousands of people held candles as they listened to speakers announcing the end of one-party rule, has become a enduring symbol of Hong Kong tolerance for political dissent.

In addition to commemorating the deaths of hundreds – if not thousands – of pro-democracy students in Beijing, the event highlighted Hong Kong’s own concerns about his return to Chinese rule in 1997. A record 180,000 peopleattended the 30th anniversary event in 2019, the last time police gave her blessing.

On Saturday, the local Security Bureau issued astatement warning that those who participate in or promote the June 4 event in violation of the Covid measures could face up to five years in prison. While the bureau never mentioned the political message of vigilance, it listed the security law, which carries life sentences in prison for overthrow and secession, among the measures it will support.

Marching at a stop

Public assembly applications in Hong Kong plunge as rejections rise

Source: Hong Kong Police Force


This means that activists like Chow, who heads the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic Patriotic Movements, must be careful to avoid appearing to be promoting a banned event. The government of Chief Executive Carrie Lam has stepped up prosecutions for unauthorized assembly, with a court that added 10 months imprisonment to jailed activist Joshua Wong last month for participating inTiananmen watches last year.

The Hong Kong Alliance announced the cancellation of the vigilance shortly after the appeals panel upheld the decision on Saturday, saying it would suspend any publicity work and “will not be present and will attend” the event.

“The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has wanted to stop or precede all protests of any degree since 2019,” said Steve Tsang, director of the Chinese Institute at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies and author of several books for Hong Kong “When it can not be done under the cover of Covid, he will use other means, perhaps referring to national security law.”

“Tiananmen commemorations have long been banned in China, where the Communist Party describes the crackdown as a necessary attempt to stop it.”counter-revolutionary unrest. “Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said at a security meeting in Singapore two years ago that the military needed”calm the riots. That same year, a comment published in the Global Times referred to the event as “vaccinations“For Chinese society.

Hong Kong marks the 31st anniversary of the strike in Tiananmen Square

Joshua Wong and other pro-democracy activists in Victoria Park to commemorate the 2020 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Photography: Paul Yeung / Bloomberg

Lam has denied political concerns that played a role in blocking the Tiananmen memorial, telling reporters Tuesday that she had to “act in accordance with the law” and agree to the ban. Its senior deputy, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, separatelywarned of the danger of mutant virus strains, advising against “mass gatherings involving large numbers of people with prolonged contact duration and where there would be difficulty in controlling the size of the crowd”.

Research into the spread of Covid-19 is increasingly arguing against restrictions on outdoor gatherings, such as the current Hong Kong measures expiring on June 9th. STUDY of more than 7,200 infections in the central Chinese city of Wuhan – where the virus was first identified in humans – found a case of outdoor transmission, which involved two people having a conversation.

