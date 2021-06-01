Survivor of residential school before Christ breaking the silence and calling for action

KAMLOOPS, pes

KAMLOOPS, BC News of the remains of 215 children discovered at the site of a former British Columbia residential school shocked Clayton Peters, whose seven years of torture were largely based quietly on the fear of soap and belts, a cold room dark and dreams of escaping.

“I’m finally telling someone about it, all the things I went through there. Just being there is no secret,” he said. “It was the most terrible pain in the world to be a native, to be an Indian at the time.”

The Kamloops Indian Residential School was Canada’s largest facility, operated by the Roman Catholic Church between 1890 and 1969 before the federal government took it as a day school until 1978, when it closed.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of Tk’emlps First Nation at Secwpemc said the children’s bones, some believed to be less than three, were confirmed with the help of radars penetrating the ground.

Peters and his brothers were forcibly sent to school in 1967. He recalls thinking that the children who had suddenly disappeared from there were the lucky ones because they had managed to escape, after his unsuccessful attempt that led to severe consequences.

“I always thought they left like me, that they succeeded, that they were free,” he said crying.

Now, he thinks some of the children he knew could be buried on the site of a former apple orchard where students were forbidden to go, but could pray nearby.

Peters and his three brothers JP, 12; Dale, 9 years old; and eight-year-old Cordell were sent to residential school after a man in a green wheelchair belonging to the then federal Department of National Health and Welfare showed up at their home on a sunny day, he said.

Pete Peters knew his sons would end up in the residential school where he and his wife, Nancy, had spent years as children, and he had to protect them, his 10-year-old son recalled.

When a scuffle with police dragged his father with a gun to jail, young Peters took the opportunity to bolt. But he was caught in a field when police later returned so he and his brothers could be transported to school.

At the residential school, he quickly learned that all the brothers and sisters were kept on separate floors, Peters said, adding that he saw one of his brothers, JP, about five years later and they decided to leave, just to was captured and beaten by a priest.

“He told me, ‘If you try to run again, Mr. Peters, we will take you away and they will never find you. Do you want to run? “I said, ‘I will not run.'”

Being beaten and ill-treated was part of the ongoing abuse suffered by children at school, he said.

“After you are tied up and tied up, to whom will you cry?” he said. “You learn to hate, to hold hatred in yourself.”

Children who spoke their own language were disciplined, Peters said.

“They would stick soap in their mouths and make them eat it.”

The children were also forced to clean themselves with soap containing sludge, which burned their skin “in order to remove their color,” he said.

“They beat me so many times that I did not use it, but I would not use it,” he said. “I left the shower because they just wanted to hurt you, that’s all.”

Children were not given medicine when they were sick, but were locked only in a dark room, Peters said of the place that was also used as a form of punishment.

“I’ve been there so many times in that dark room because sometimes I did nothing, just to see them,” he told staff. “You have to look down as soon as they look at you. Your eyes have to hit the floor.”

At the age of 17, Peters was deported for misconduct, but his brothers did not leave until later.

The emotional damage of his experience made him drink excessively, just like his parents, who were both found dead from alcohol poisoning on the same day 34 years ago, Peters said.

“I was sad all my life. When I left that school, I fought everyone. I fought every white man who hit me. I was so angry,” he said.

Peters and his wife, Sherry Peters, were married in 1983 and have a 34-year-old daughter and four grandchildren for whom he is extremely protective.

He said he understood why his mother and father did not know how to become a parent, and he has tried so hard to do better.

“I’m still learning how to deal with anger, to deal with the way I live with people, to deal with the way I live with myself.”

Peters stopped drinking and got a job as a wastewater operator at two treatment plants in the Vancouver area before the family returned to Kamloops in 2010.

He said it was time the Roman Catholic Church issued an official apology for past suffering from generations of First Nations families.

“I just want them to say they’m sorry for what happened there,” he said.

Archbishop Richard Gagnon, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement Monday the news of the latest discovery is “shocking.”

“As we see more and more clearly the pain and suffering of the past, the Bishops of Canada vow to continue to walk side by side with the Indigenous Peoples in the present, seeking greater healing and reconciliation for the future.”

Angela White, executive director of the Indian Association of Surviving School Reservoirs in British Columbia, said the organization has been flooded with people being re-traumatized after learning about the children’s remains.

“A lot of people are making connections and saying, ‘Oh, now that makes sense.’

Survivors also feel valued for not imagining their experiences, some who whispered for years because “who will believe you? You are just a dumb little Indian,” White said.

While some survivors shared the abuse they suffered at Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings, which presented its report to the federal government in 2015, many of the calls for action have not yet been acted out for the sake of those who hold so much grief, she added.

From Camille Bains to Vancouver

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 1, 2021.

Canadian Press