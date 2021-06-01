International
Autonomous Drone Strike in Libya Subject to Recent United Nations ReportExBulletin
Emre Cavdar / STM
Autonomous military-scale drones can fly to a specific location on their own, pick their targets, and kill without the help of a remote human operator. Such weapons are known to be in development, but until recently there were no reports of autonomous drones killing fighters on the battlefield.
Now, a United Nations report regarding a March 2020 clash in the military conflict in Libya says such a drone, known as a deadly autonomous weapons system or LAWS has made its debut during the war. But the report does not make it clear that the LAWS killed anyone.
“If someone is killed in an autonomous attack, it is likely to represent a first known historical case of autonomous weapons based on artificial intelligence used to kill,” Zachary Kallenborn wrote IN Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.
The attack came during fighting between the UN-recognized National Accord Government and forces lined up with General Khalifa Haftar, according to report by the UN Panel of Experts on Libya.
“Logistics caravans and towing [Haftar-affiliated forces] were subsequently shot down and engaged at a distance by unmanned aerial vehicles or by lethal autonomous weapon systems such as the STM Load-2 … and other confusing ammunition, “the panel wrote.
Cargo-2 is an attack drone made by the Turkish company STM that can be operated autonomously and manually and that aims to use “machine learning” and “real-time image processing” against its intentions.
The UN report continues: “The deadly autonomous weapon systems were programmed to attack targets without requiring a data link between the operator and the ammunition: in fact, a real ‘fire, forget and find’ ability.”
“Fire, forget and find” refers to a weapon that, once fired, can direct itself towards its target.
The idea of a “killer robot” has shifted from fantasy to reality
Drone combat in itself is not new. For years, military forces and rebel groups have used drones to conduct reconnaissance, target infrastructure and attack people. The US in particular has widely used drones to kill militants and destroy physical targets.
Azerbaijan used armed drones to gain a major advantage over Armenia in recent fighting for control of Karabakh Region. Just last month, the Israel Defense Forces reportedly said drones used to shed tear gas on protesters in the occupied West Bank, while Hamas fired confusing ammunition the so-called suicide drones in Israel.
The news about the incident in Libya, if confirmed, is that the drone used had the ability to function autonomously, meaning that no one controls it, essentially a “killer robot”, once stuff of scientific fiction.
Not everyone in the security world is worried.
“I have to admit, I’m still unclear why this is news that has received so much traction,” said Ulrike Franke, senior policy member at the European Council on Foreign Relations. wrote on Twitter.
Franke noted that moving ammunition has been used in combat for “a while” and questioned whether the autonomous weapon used in Libya actually caused any casualties.
Jack McDonald, a lecturer in war studies at King’s College London, mark that the UN report did not make clear whether Kargu-2 was operating autonomously or manually at the time of the attack.
While this incident may or may not represent the first killing on the battlefield by an autonomous drone, the idea of such a weapon is troubling to many.
A global poll commissioned by the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots last year found that a majority of 62% of respondents said they were against the use of deadly autonomous weapon systems.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]