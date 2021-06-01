Autonomous Drone Strike in Libya Subject to Recent United Nations ReportExBulletin

footprint Emre Cavdar / STM

Autonomous military-scale drones can fly to a specific location on their own, pick their targets, and kill without the help of a remote human operator. Such weapons are known to be in development, but until recently there were no reports of autonomous drones killing fighters on the battlefield.

Now, a United Nations report regarding a March 2020 clash in the military conflict in Libya says such a drone, known as a deadly autonomous weapons system or LAWS has made its debut during the war. But the report does not make it clear that the LAWS killed anyone.

“If someone is killed in an autonomous attack, it is likely to represent a first known historical case of autonomous weapons based on artificial intelligence used to kill,” Zachary Kallenborn wrote IN Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

The attack came during fighting between the UN-recognized National Accord Government and forces lined up with General Khalifa Haftar, according to report by the UN Panel of Experts on Libya.

“Logistics caravans and towing [Haftar-affiliated forces] were subsequently shot down and engaged at a distance by unmanned aerial vehicles or by lethal autonomous weapon systems such as the STM Load-2 … and other confusing ammunition, “the panel wrote.

Cargo-2 is an attack drone made by the Turkish company STM that can be operated autonomously and manually and that aims to use “machine learning” and “real-time image processing” against its intentions.

The UN report continues: “The deadly autonomous weapon systems were programmed to attack targets without requiring a data link between the operator and the ammunition: in fact, a real ‘fire, forget and find’ ability.”

“Fire, forget and find” refers to a weapon that, once fired, can direct itself towards its target.

The idea of ​​a “killer robot” has shifted from fantasy to reality

Drone combat in itself is not new. For years, military forces and rebel groups have used drones to conduct reconnaissance, target infrastructure and attack people. The US in particular has widely used drones to kill militants and destroy physical targets.

Azerbaijan used armed drones to gain a major advantage over Armenia in recent fighting for control of Karabakh Region. Just last month, the Israel Defense Forces reportedly said drones used to shed tear gas on protesters in the occupied West Bank, while Hamas fired confusing ammunition the so-called suicide drones in Israel.

The news about the incident in Libya, if confirmed, is that the drone used had the ability to function autonomously, meaning that no one controls it, essentially a “killer robot”, once stuff of scientific fiction.

Not everyone in the security world is worried.

“I have to admit, I’m still unclear why this is news that has received so much traction,” said Ulrike Franke, senior policy member at the European Council on Foreign Relations. wrote on Twitter.

Franke noted that moving ammunition has been used in combat for “a while” and questioned whether the autonomous weapon used in Libya actually caused any casualties.

Jack McDonald, a lecturer in war studies at King’s College London, mark that the UN report did not make clear whether Kargu-2 was operating autonomously or manually at the time of the attack.

While this incident may or may not represent the first killing on the battlefield by an autonomous drone, the idea of ​​such a weapon is troubling to many.

A global poll commissioned by the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots last year found that a majority of 62% of respondents said they were against the use of deadly autonomous weapon systems.