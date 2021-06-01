Belarusian activist Steffan Latypov stabs himself during court hearing in Minsk





According to the organization, Steffan Latypov, who is facing charges of organizing protests and resisting arrest, hit himself in the neck during the hearing due to alleged threats by authorities against his family if he did not plead guilty. He faces an additional charge of fraud which he also denies.

“Dad, after meeting you, GUBOPiK [Belarusian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption] came to me and warned that if I did not admit my guilt, then I would be thrown into a cell with hardened criminals and criminal cases would be started against my relatives and neighbors, “Latypov told Viasna 96 before cutting himself.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry could not be reached for comment by CNN.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya wrote on Twitter on Tuesday about the Latypov case and called for an end to the country’s “state of terror”.

“He was threatened with persecution by his family if he did not plead guilty. This is the result of state terror, oppression, torture in Belarus. We must stop him immediately!” Tikhanovskaya herself fled Belarus in August last year following the country’s controversial presidential election. Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s longtime leader who has been described as Europe’s “last dictator”, claimed to have won over 80% of the vote. The election sparked a new wave of mass protests in Belarus, with thousands of people arrested . The US and the EU declared the vote fraudulent and imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials over the fraud and brutal repression that followed. Latypov was arrested on September 15, 2020 after he sought identification from police who were overseeing the painting of a political mural in a Minsk courtyard, according to Viasna 96. Viasna 96 also said Latypov underwent surgery on Tuesday after he cut himself and did not suffer from vital organ damage. Latypov is just one of many activists, journalists and protesters facing charges in Belarus. The arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and student Sofia Sapega sparked international outrage last week. The couple was arrested after their Ryanair flight traveling from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius was intercepted and forced to land in Minsk while flying over Belarus. Protasevich has been accused of “organizing mass riots and group actions that violate public order”, from abroad through his Telegram channel. On Tuesday, Lukashenko announced during a government conference that he had told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Belarus would investigate Sapega, the state-run Belta news agency reported. Sapega is a Russian citizen. Belta reported that the incident was discussed between Lukashenko and Putin during their last meeting in Sochi. “The investigation into the two men will continue in Belarus. It is unstable. I told the Russian president about it. [to the arrestees]. I do not think they are offended, we do more than provide information, if they want to meet, they can go ahead. “It’s an international practice,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belta.

CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite contributed to the report.

