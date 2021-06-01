All 26 Hua Zai outlets closed by June 14 to disrupt potential broadcast, Singapore News & Top Stories

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is investigating cases of Covid-19 infection among people working at Hua Zai food outlets after finding possible ongoing transmission.
To break every possible chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, all 26 Hua Zai outlets selling roasted meats have been closed to the public since yesterday and will remain closed until on June 14, said the MoH.
Hua Zai’s point at NTUC Foodfare on Block 308 Anchorvale Street has been closed since Sunday.
The coffee-related batch now has nine cases.
Among the seven unrelated cases reported in the community yesterday, one was a 26-year-old surrendering knight for Pizza Hut (Hougang Green) and the other a 37-year-old resident of MINDSville @ Napiri, a home for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The delivery knight was tested for Covid-19 last Wednesday as part of MoH special operations to test delivery knights working in Hougang. His test result was negative then.
On Monday, he had fever, cough and chills and lost his sense of taste. He sought medical treatment at a general practitioner (GP) clinic the same day.
He was isolated immediately when his rapid antigen test turned positive for the virus. His polymerase chain reaction test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection yesterday.
Two other unrelated community cases were a front desk employee at Hotel Boss and an officer walking in the parking lot at Top Parking.
There were eight community-related cases confirmed yesterday, including two preschoolers, aged two and four. Both were quarantined before their test results returned positive on Monday.
The two-year-old is from Carpe Diem on Ang Mo Kio Drive and was last in the center on May 14th. The four-year-old is from My First Skool at 332B Anchorvale Link and was last at the center on May 12th.
A 17-year-old employee at Ang Mo Kio – Thye Hua Kwan Hospital was added to the Hong Ye Group, which now has 22 cases.
She was a close contact of a previous affair and had last gone to work last Friday. She had a fever and sore throat on Sunday but did not seek medical treatment until Monday, when she visited a general practitioner clinic.
Her test came back positive for Covid-19 on Monday.
Three new groups with three cases were announced yesterday by the MoH.
The first is related to a 35-year-old kitchen crew member at Kota Zheng Zong Bak Kut Teh at Serangoon Garden who was confirmed to have the virus on May 17th.
The second is related to a 24-year-old who works at McDonald’s (The Woodgrove) and was found to have the virus last Wednesday.
The latter is related to a 65-year-old housewife who was confirmed to have a Covid-19 on Sunday.
There were also three imported cases which were placed on the stay notice upon arrival here.
The 18 new cases bring Singapore’s total to 62,069.
