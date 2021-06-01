New COVID cases fall below 100 for the first time in almost three months





New cases in North Saskatchewan are located in the following areas: Far North West, one; Far North North, one; North West, four; North Central, 13; and the North East, two. Three new issues are pending residence information. Three cases with pending residence information have been assigned to North Central, two; and northwestern areas, a. NITHA data As of May 31, there are 50 active cases of COVID-19 in NITHA communities. These cases are located in the Far North Center (Athabasca), one; Far North West, 12; Far East, 32; North Central, 0; and North-East, five. There are 28 active cases of COVID-19 disturbance variants (VOCs) in NITHA communities. These cases are located in the Far North Center, one; Far North West, tre; Far North, 22; and the North East, two. So far there have been 3535 cases (98%) that have been cured, and four people are hospitalized. Vaccines reported An additional 5,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 730,952. 5,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following areas: Far North West, 20; North North Central, six; Far East North, 85; North West, 369; North Central, 435; North East, 84; Saskatoon, 1,675; Central West, 63; Central East, 214; Regina, 1,933; South-West, 11 years old; South Central, 93; and South-East, 195. There were 121 doses administered pending the residence area. Seventy-seven percent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Seventy-one percent of those 30+ have received their first dose. Sixty-six percent of those 18+ have received their first dose. The eligibility of the second dose reservation is moved to the age of 65+ starting from June 2 The age acceptance of the second dose will be reduced to 65+ starting on Wednesday, June 2, from the original scheduled date of June 7th. Residents who received their first dose on or before March 22nd will also become eligible. Saskatchewan Follows NACI guidelines for second doses Today, the National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI) issued guidelines for the exchange of authorized COVID-19 vaccines for use in Canada, meaning the potential for getting another type of COVID-19 vaccine for your second dose from how much you received for your first dose In effect immediately, the provincial provincial vaccination plan will include this instruction to ensure safe and rapid delivery of vaccines to residents. People who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can get either the AstraZeneca vaccine or the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) for their second dose, unless contraindicated. People who have received the first dose of a mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) should be offered the same mRNA vaccine for their second dose. All vaccines approved in Canada are safe. You will not be required to take AstraZeneca as a second dose. Anyone taking AstraZeneca as the first dose is entitled to a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for the second dose if this is your preference. This is an abbreviated version of the press release of the last Saskatchewan government COVID-19. Click here to view the publication in its entirety.







