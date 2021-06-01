Western Sahara independence leader to leave Spain soon amid diplomatic row





MADRID (Reuters) – The leader of the Polisar Front, Brahim Ghali, who has been treated for COVID-19 in Spain for more than a month, would leave the country within hours, said a Spanish diplomatic source and a source close to Ghali. late Tuesday. The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement was planning to fly to Algeria from Pamplona at 1:40 a.m. local time, the second source said. It no longer makes sense for him to remain in Spain, Spanish Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos told the 24h television channel. He said Ghali entered Spain for humanitarian reasons and no longer needed that help. The Algerian-backed Polisario Front is fighting for the independence of Western Sahara, which was a Spanish colony until the mid-1970s and is claimed by Morocco. Ghalis’ admission in April to a hospital in the northern Spanish city of Logrono angered Morocco. Perhaps in retaliation, Morocco last month appeared to relax border controls with the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, resulting in a sudden influx of migrants into the autonomous Spanish city. Spain’s Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request for Ghali to be remanded in custody, saying plaintiffs in a war crimes case against him had failed to provide evidence that he had committed any crime in the pre-trial hearing. The court said Ghali, who took part in the remote proceedings from the hospital, was not a flight hazard. Moroccan authorities have been informed about the planned departure of Ghalis, said the Spanish diplomatic source. The Algerian government was not immediately available for comment. Ghali and other Polisario leaders are accused by human rights groups and individuals in Western Sahara of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture and disappearance, a court document said. He denies any wrongdoing. Shortly after the court ruling, Spanish government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said she expected diplomatic relations with Morocco to return to normal within hours. Despite her optimism, the decision not to stop Ghali is likely to anger Morocco. Rabat said Monday that the hearing against Ghali was important to show the true face of Polisario. Morocco said its dispute with Spain was no longer simply about Ghali but also the biggest issue of what it sees as Spanish disrespect over the Western Sahara issue. Reporting by Inti Landauro, Guillermo Martinez, Clara-Laeila Laudette and Joan Faus in Madrid, Vincent West in Logrono and Ahmed El Jechtimi in Rabat; Edited by Nathan Allen, Angus MacSwan, Giles Elgood and Cynthia Osterman

