Global Parents’ Day: Old-fashioned parenting methods do not work, they need a new approach, says Sisodia





To mark Global Parents’ Day, the Delhi government hosted a webinar on Tuesday with parents and experts to discuss approaches to children’s emotional well-being during the pandemic, with experts stressing the need to listen to them. Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia, along with mental health experts Amit Sen and Shelja Sen, attended the webinar with parents and principals. Adopting new parental approaches is significant for improving the emotional well-being of our children, especially during the Covid crisis. A new normal has emerged and our old ways of parenting will not work. Our kids, who would have a lot of social interactions, are now at home. They are unable to go to school or meet their friends. The outside world is a place for our children to fulfill their dreams, but they have been made to sit at home because of the pandemic, Sisodia said. Considering that our children have been home for an extended period of time, we can see that they have gone through some changes emotionally, mentally and physically. Children are more upset, irritable and have no balance or equilibrium in their way of thinking. At such times, as parents, we need to adopt new approaches and ensure that we create a loving and caring environment for our children. Parents need to adopt awareness habits and be more understanding. In fact, awareness practices in Delhi government happiness classes have played a major role in relieving the mental stress of our children and parents, he added. Psychotherapist Shelja Sen said children absorb stress and anxiety like a sponge. But the difficulty is that they are unable to understand their fears. They do not have the vocabulary to understand or express these fears. Parents are busy with their lives and are more concerned about the future of their children. They are not able to understand what is currently happening to them, she said. As parents, we begin to criticize their behavior. We do not try to understand their emotions. We shout at them, humiliate them, give them sermons. But that gives nothing because they ignore all of this. Importers’s important that we listen to them, not just with our ears but with our hearts, Sen said. She asked teachers and principals to meet students where they are, not where you expect them to be once the schools open. If they have fallen a little behind, it does not matter, she said. Psychiatrist Amit Sen said that just correcting children’s behavior is futile. Children feel that their emotions and feelings are not being heard or understood. So they start to distance themselves even more. It is more important to understand how your children feel, not to give them immediate solutions, he said. It is most important for children to feel safe in their own home; that they feel that they have been heard and understood in their homes and that their feelings have not been mocked. This will make communication easier. That is the greatest need today, he said.

