



The birds of a feather flock together – far away from society. Researchers have found reason to believe that the kea – a large, endangered parrot species – once lived among humans before leaving humans and in the mountains of New Zealand. IN a study published last month in the journal Molecular Ecology, scientists at the University of New Zealand at Otago determined that kea may be fit to live among humans but prefer alpine habitats in order to avoid low-lying anthropogenic landscapes, so that they should not mix with people. What distinguishes the alpine habitat from the lower open habitats of New Zealand? [There] usually there are many anthropogenic influences, agriculture is happening and so on, said associate professor and lead author of the paper Michael Knapp Guardian, noting that researchers have only speculative evidence, as habitat preference reflects a dislike of humanity. Physiologically, there is nothing to stop kea from surviving at low altitudes. A general is a generalist. Will survive from sea level in the Alps. The study authors discovered this by comparing their analysis of kea genomic DNA and the genome of its sister species, kk. The researchers found that kea is not an alpine specialist, but rather one that adapted to use such an open habitat because it was less concerned with human activity, said one Press release. A close-up view of a Nestor Kea, located just off the South Island in New Zealand. Photo Alamy Stock While the correlation between keas and not living among homo sapiens is still unproven, such a discovery would match well with the birds with the infamous reputation for running around the country. The main titles of alpine parrots have included everything from their tales of tourists stealing wallets and passports, generally wreaking havoc and, most importantly, periodically killing sheep. This murderous custom angered sheep farmers nations, since from about 1870 to 1970, the New Zealand government had a formal policy of paying a gift for kea beaks, The Guardian reported. Today, only about 3,000 to 7,000 kea remain in existence, according to New Zealand Department of Conservation. Researchers are concerned that global warming will leave few habitat opportunities to continue to evade humanity. If kea uses the alpine area as a retreat from human activity, then what other options do they have if the alpine area disappears? Will they increase their use of forest habitats, potentially increasing competition with kk? asked Knapp on release.

