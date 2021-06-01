International
Explained: Legal issues involved in bringing Mehul Choksi back to India
Fugitive jeweler Mehul Choksi, the main defendant in the RN-13,000-crore loan fraud case, was recently arrested in Dominica by authorities there after it was revealed that he had entered the country illegally from Antigua, where he had been staying since 2018. India has now sent a team of eight officials, including from the CBI and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to secure the deportation of Choksis in India. A private jet reportedly arrived in Dominica on May 28 to transport it back to India. But the case is now facing a legal hurdle with jewelers’ lawyers appealing to the Dominica Supreme Court, which has banned his movement abroad and will hear the case on Wednesday.
What is the legal impediment?
Choksis legal team has claimed that contrary to the claims made by the Antigua authorities, the jeweler did not escape from Antigua but was kidnapped by setting a honey trap. The legal team has claimed that Choksi had been friends with a woman for the past six months, was called to an apartment in Antigua on May 23 and abducted by a group of men from there. He was then beaten and forced into a yacht before being transported by ferry to Dominica.
While Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Brown has told the media that Choksi could be deported to India by Dominica himself, Choksis’s lawyers have argued that he cannot be sent back to India as he is no longer an Indian citizen. Choksi gained Antiguan citizenship in 2017, just over a month before leaving India in January 2018, and has even submitted his Indian passport.
What is the case of Indias then?
Sources in Indian agencies pursuing Choksi say he may have submitted his passport but India has not accepted this and a passport submission certificate has not been issued. Most importantly, they say Interpol has issued a Red Notice against Choksi for financial crimes committed in India, and this would be argued in court. India has already sent all relevant documents of the case to Dominica.
What does the law say?
As for Choksis citizenship, the law is very clear: India does not allow dual citizenship. Under Section 9 of the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955, any Indian citizen who acquires foreign citizenship ceases to be an Indian citizen.
Any citizen of India who by naturalization, registration, otherwise voluntarily acquires, or has had at any time between 26 January 1950 and the commencement of this Act, has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of another country, by obtaining such or, as the case may be , such a start, cease to be a citizen of India, says Section 9.
The only exception when this law does not apply is when the two countries in question are at war with each other.
Neither the Law nor the Citizenship Rules of 2009 set out any procedure required for termination of citizenship in the event of foreign citizenship. Legal experts say the law is clear that Indian citizenship will cease to exist the moment one acquires foreign citizenship.
So for all practical purposes, Choksi remains an Antiguan citizen even though the government there has started a legal process to revoke his citizenship; this has been challenged in an Antiguan court by the jeweler.
What about his Indian passport?
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the Passport Act 1967, it is mandatory for all Indian passport holders to submit their passports to the nearest Indian Mission / Post Office immediately upon obtaining foreign nationality. The misuse of Indian passports constitutes a violation under Article 12 (1A) of the Passport Act 1967. Indian Citizenship Act, 1955, does not allow dual citizenship Government The Government of India has imposed a gradual sentence depending on the number travel made on an Indian passport after obtaining foreign citizenship, for violating passport rules and holding an Indian passport for more than three years after obtaining a foreign nationality, the Ministry says on its website.
Sources, however, said the laws are intended to prevent a person from using an Indian passport for travel after obtaining foreign citizenship. Some countries, which do not allow dual citizenship, insist on handing over their Indian passport before formalizing their country citizenship. However, this is not the case with Antigua. In any case, it does not matter whether you submitted your Indian passport or not. If a foreign country has granted you citizenship, under Indian law you cease to remain an Indian citizen, said a former Foreign Ministry official who has dealt with passport issues.
What can India hope for then?
India’s best chance of bringing Choks back to India is to convince the Dominican court that there is a strong legal case against him and that he is a fugitive. Sources said India would also argue that its sole purpose in obtaining Antiguan citizenship was to escape the clutches of law in India.
That he has an Interpol notice against him is a good enough ground to hand him over to India. As for the issue of his beating, it is not related to us. We do not know who beat him, said an official. Another official argued that even Christian Michel, charged in the VVIP helicopter case, was brought to India from the UAE where he was staying as a British citizen. There, however, India followed extradition proceedings in court that dragged on for more than a year. India does not have an extradition treaty with Dominica.
The Indian team may face setbacks in front of the Choksis legal team alleging human rights violations and suggesting a planned extrajudicial extraction by some Indian and Antiguan authorities. Extensive media coverage of the entire episode and the serious injuries suffered by Choksi could also play a role in court.
