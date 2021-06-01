Wife and lover kill husband, bury his body in the kitchen of chawl Dahisar | Mumbai News





Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of plotting with her boyfriend and killing her husband, stuffing his body into a gun bag and burying him in the kitchen of her Dahisar challah . A fresh layer of cement on the kitchen tiles alerted police to the crime, reports Nitasha Natu. At the time of submitting the report, police were digging the kitchen floor to retrieve the body. The murder was committed 11 days ago.

Married for nine years, Shahida and Raees Shaikh (28) lived in the Khan complex in Rawalpada with their two children. On May 21, Shahida approached Dahisar police and complained that Raees, who was employed at a clothing store, had not returned from work. But when police began investigating the Khan complex, another picture emerged. They learned that Shahida was in a relationship with an Amit Vishwakarma from the neighborhood.

Vishwakarma, a security guard, had disappeared on May 21st. When police questioned Shahida, she gave evasive answers.

On Tuesday, a police team conducted an inspection of the Shahidas house and found that it was strange that some kitchen tiles were covered in a fresh layer of cement. When asked about her, Shahida stayed mother. The team then decided to remove the plates and examine them, said additional police commissioner Dilip Sawant.

After the initial excavation, police found a large hole in the ground. The martyr then allegedly admitted the crime.

On May 20, after Raees arrived home from work, Vishwakarma strangled him with a nylon rope with the help of Shahida. Her children were asleep at the time. The couple filled the body in a gun bag, removed the tiles in the kitchen to open a hole, and buried the body. They then replaced the tiles with a fresh coat of cement, a police officer said.

Shahida claims she had distracted her two children when they woke up due to the noise of the excavation throwing them in front of the TV and increasing the volume. But police believe the children may have been aware of the crime and may have been silently threatened.

Numerous police teams are searching for Vishwakarma.

Shahida allegedly told investigators that the two were eager to live together and therefore conspired to eliminate her husband.







