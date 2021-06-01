Pakistan releases AP techie after 4 years in prison | Hyderabad News





Visakhapatnam: Hyderabad-based IT professional Vaindam Prasanth, who had crossed into Pakistan illegally four years ago while trying to walk to Switzerland on foot, returned home on Tuesday.

Prasanth, who hails from Visakhapatnam, spent four years in prison in Pakistan after being arrested in 2017 on suspicion he was an Indian spy.

On Monday, Pakistani guards handed over the 32-year-old technician to Border Security Force officials at the Attari border, ending his four-year ordeal. Prasanth, who landed in Hyderabad on Tuesday will depart for Visakhapatnam this week.

In April 2017, Prasanth was arrested in Yazaman Mandi in Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province while trying to cross the neighboring country on his way to Switzerland without any visa or valid documents.

The reason behind this disaster was the meeting with a woman named Swapnika Pandey in Switzerland, whom he met and fell in love with on a social networking platform. The Pakistani military suspected he was an Indian spy and took him into custody.

Before leaving Hyderabad, Prasanth also met with Swapnik’s parents in Madhya Pradesh proposing to marry her, but the proposal was rejected by them. Then he decided to go to Switzerland. I left home without listening to my mothers ’advice. I did some research online and found that one can walk to Switzerland through Pakistan in 61 days and I tried to do it, Prasanth told reporters in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Prasanth, who made BTech from Chaitanya College in Vizag, disappeared on April 11, 2017 from Hyderabad while working with an information technology firm in Madhapur. His father Babu Rao filed a missing complaint on April 29 at Madhapur police station. In 2019, his video message to Teluge about his parents from a prison in Pakistan went viral on social media, after which diplomatic channels were activated to secure his release.

His 69-year-old father, an employee of a retired private company, told TOI that God has finally answered their prayers. I can’t wait to see it. I was told he has already reached Hyderabad and will reach Vizag in the next day or two, he said. Prasanth is the youngest of Babu Rao’s three children. The family comes from Kancharam village in Rajam mandal of Srikakulam district and have been staying in Madhurawada area since moving to Vizag in 2002.

The technician is likely to be questioned by various security agencies in Hyderabad. There are several procedures to be followed in such cases as he was in the custody of security forces in Pakistan for four years, a police officer said.







