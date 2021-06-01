Anti-government activist in Belarus stabs himself in court





MOSCOW An opposition activist in Belarus punched himself in the throat with a pen during a court hearing on Tuesday after claiming that investigators had threatened to prosecute his family and neighbors if he did not plead guilty. A video recorded shortly after the stabbing showed activist Stepan Latypov lying on a bench inside a cage of defendants with police officers trying to lift him. Observers could be heard shouting at footage taken inside a courtroom in the capital, Minsk, by Nasha Niva, a Belarusian news site. Mr Latypov, who was facing charges of inciting social unrest, was later seen being taken to the courthouse in an ambulance, his shirt marked with blood, in a video taken by Radio Free Europe. / Radio Liria. He was receiving treatment at a hospital and was in stable condition, according to a statement from the country’s Ministry of Health. The apparent suicide attempt comes amid increasingly repressive attempts by President Alexander G. Lukashenko, Belarus’ long-brutal and disorderly leader, to quell all dissent in the country.

Mr Latypov was one of many opposition activists who emerged during a wave of mass protests involving Belarus following last August ‘s presidential election. Mr Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in that race, but the results were dismissed as deceptive and rejected by the European Union. Understand the situation in Belarus Belarus in the spotlight. the forced landing of a commercial flight on Sunday, is being seen by some countries as a state kidnapping demanded by its strong president, Alexander G. Lukashenko. Election results and protests. It came less than a year after they were Belarusiansmet with violent police crackdowns when they protested the results of an election that many Western governments ridiculed as fraudulent. Forced landing of the aircraft. Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, diverted to Minsk with the intention of stoppingRoman Protasevich, a 26-year-old dissident journalist. Who is Roman Protasevich? In a video released by the government, Mr Protasevich confessed to taking part in organizing the riots last year, but friends say the confession was made under duress.

Angry with the official results, Mr. Latypov helped organize a makeshift protest mural in the courtyard of his apartment building in Minsk. In September, police officers arrested Mr. Latypov as he tried to defend the mural against their attempts to destroy it. He was charged with resisting arrest, large-scale fraud and inciting public unrest.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, Mr Latypov said members of a Belarusian elite police unit came to him and told him that if he did not plead guilty he would face a torture cell and criminal charges against relatives, according to Viasna, a Belarusian human rights group that was monitoring the trial. I was in a torture cell for 51 days, mr. Latypov i tha his father in the courtroom, before stabbing himself.

Mr Latypov is one of 454 political prisoners currently being held by the country’s law enforcement, according to a list compiled by Viasna. More than 32,000 people were arrested during the protests, with hundreds saying they were tortured while in custody. As many as 200,000 people took part in protest rallies culminating in August and September, with many believing Mr Lukashenko’s departure was safe and imminent. But backed by Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, and using force against civilian demonstrators on an unprecedented scale in Europe for decades, Mr Lukashenko managed to stifle the popular movement against his rule. Discouraged by Mr Lukashenko’s determination to use whatever means necessary to crack down on dissent, many Belarusians began to flee the country.

The departure became more difficult, however, as the European Union banned Belarusian aircraft from its airspace as part of the response to Mr. Mr Lukashenko was forced to take part in a Ryanair flight by Mr Protasevich, which European officials described as a “state abduction”. On Tuesday, the Belarusian government made it even more difficult to leave. The Border Guard Service said in a statement that only persons with a permanent residence permit in a foreign country will be allowed to leave.

