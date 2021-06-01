Congressional CMs say their FM was deliberately removed from GoM

The Prime Ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governed by Congress on Tuesday slammed the Union government for not including finance ministers from their party-governed states in the Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to consider the issue of GST exclusion or reduction of Essential for covid such as vaccines, medicines, hand cleaners, masks, PPE equipment and oxygen-related equipment.

In a statement, Rajasthan Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot said the expulsion was intentional.

At its meeting on 28 May, the GST Council had decided to set up the Group of Ministers, which is tasked with presenting its report by 8 June.

The Union Government has set up a GoM following the GST Council Meeting of 28 May 2021. A deliberate attempt has been made to keep away from the GoM the main Opposition party, Congress, which has three members on the GST Council. Only BJP has more members on the GST Council, Gehlot said in a statement.

He said holding out members of Congress is unfortunate and hits the roots of cooperative federalism. It is worth mentioning that of the states of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu who had taken a position contrary to that of the proposed agenda, none has been included in the Macedonian Government, he added.

Gehlot urged eight members of the GoM, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, to reflect on the expulsion of Congressional Finance Ministers before continuing with their discussions.

Congress and other states governed by the Opposition have demanded a tax cut and zero rating for these items, but the central government thought the move might not result in benefits being passed on to end-user patients and citizens.

Led by Sangma, GoM members are Deputy Minister Gujarat Nitinbhai Patel, Maharashtra Deputy Prime Minister Ajit Pawar, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, Kerala Finance Ministers (KN Balagopal), Odisha (Niranjan Pujari), Telangana ( Harish Rao))) and Uttar Pradesh (Suresh Kr Khanna).

Prime Minister Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel also said the expulsion of congressional ministers is against the spirit of cooperative federalism. He said the congressional ministers were held so that there would be no discussion on their request that the GST for Covid essentials be 0.1 per cent instead of 5 per cent.

An e-mail sent to the Ministry of Finance spokesman asking for comments on the matter did not elicit a response.

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said Gehlot’s remarks on behalf of the three congressional foreign ministers “reveal a troubling situation in the GST Council”.

“How can states that have expressed the opposite view of FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s views away from GoM be kept from reporting on GST rate cuts?

This is the brand of BJPs non-cooperative non-federalism. “The eight FMs in the Macedonian government should protest against the deliberate expulsion of the foreign ministers of some countries,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Chidambaram hit Sitharaman accusing him of tackling the contempt of GST Council members.

I think the Minister of Finance had treated the members of the GST council with contempt. I think she just listened to them and finally made no decision. They have set up a GoM to recommend whether GST rates should be lowered on Covid-related medicines and equipment … which is a decision to be made on the day they meet … which is a decision that should not be had taken more than 10 or 15 minutes to get Go GoM will give its report on June 8 his .This is called procrastination. This is called not making a decision… if the government report comes on June 8, then you should call a meeting on June 9…. I think the GST Council is being treated with contempt and utter contempt by the Minister of Finance, Chidambaram said