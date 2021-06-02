The Saudi Cabinet receives the pandemic update





RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in Riyadh on Tuesday.

They reviewed aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed opportunities to increase co-operation and joint co-ordination to serve their interests, the Kingdom Foreign Ministry said.

They also touched on promising opportunities and projects offered by Kingdoms Vision 2030, the ministry statement added.

Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef also met with Kwarteng and his accompanying delegation. It is great to meet representatives of British companies and discuss business opportunities in Saudi Arabia across healthcare, education and entertainment. KSA is the UK’s second largest partner in the Middle East and companies are well placed to partner and collaborate with them # V2030 pic.twitter.com/qRrINAi73H Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) June 1, 2021 They talked about the latest developments in joint projects and agreements, reviewed investment opportunities and strengthened economic relations between the two countries.

They discussed the details of a new mining investment system and followed projects from an Arabian Shield geological study program in the Kingdom involving a number of international bodies and companies, including British firms.

They also discussed export opportunities to achieve the desired economic transformation described in Kingdoms Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported, as well as areas and opportunities for developing co-operation in a number of industries.

Alkhorayef said that the economic partnership with the UK was one of the well-established strategic partnerships of the Kingdoms and that the aim was to increase industrial and mining cooperation to achieve the goals of Vision 2030.

The UK market receives a number of Saudi non-oil exports, represented in the production activities of chemicals and polymers, in addition to building materials, food products, packaging, precious metals, jewelry and the pharmaceutical sector.

Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, chairman of the Saudi Space Commission, also met with the visiting UK minister to discuss possibilities for co-operation between the Saudi Space Commission and the British Space Agency, in addition to stimulating private sector participation.

Kwarteng thanked Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman for his warm hospitality and the opportunity for engaging discussions with fellow ministers in historic Diriyah on Monday. Glad to find out that companies were involved in rebuilding this wonderful heritage site @BuroHappold 2/2 Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) June 1, 2021 Excellent discussions with Prince Abdulaziz on a range of common priorities, including the global transition to clean energy, he wrote on Twitter, adding that he underscored Britains’ commitment to supporting Vision 2030 and the ambitious Saudi Green Initiative.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Saudi Green and Middle East Initiatives in March, programs that will reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent in the region and plant 50 billion trees in the world’s largest afforestation project. Climate action = green jobs + new industries. With less than 6 months to @ COP26 in Glasgow, Saudi leadership in the region to tackle climate change is critical and we look forward to working together on this common 2/2 priority Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) May 31, 2021 The UK is hosting the UN Conference on Climate Change, also known as COP26, in November and has stepped up co-operation with Saudi Arabia in recent months.

The Saudi leadership in the region to tackle climate change is critical and we look forward to working together on this common priority, Kwarteng said.







