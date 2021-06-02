Warm, dry summers are expected in Saskatchewan, most of Canada: Weather Network





“We’re really worried here about going into a drought,” Chris Scott said. “June will really set the table for us and tell us what will happen for the rest of the summer.” Photo by Matt Smith / Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Content of the article It will be a perfect summer for barbecues and backyard picnics in the park in most of Canada, according to forecasts by a prominent national forecaster. But the hot, dry conditions that Canadians are starving socially as the spread of COVID-19 slows down and the pace of vaccination accelerates will also allow forest fires to flourish, warned Chris Scott, chief meteorologist at the Weather Network. This summer, we think we also have some of those nice days, so whether that means going to the beach or going to the park, camping, this is a summer with views across most of country, he said as the network released its summer forecast on Tuesday. However, there is a downside to areas that are expected to see a hot, dry summer. Things could become troubling even in the agricultural regions of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, he said. We were really worried here about going into a drought, Scott said. June will really set the table for us and tell us what will happen for the rest of the summer.

Content of the article June is typically the wettest month in this part of Canada, he noted, and if it rains in June, things could turn out well. But our concern is for June to go drier than normal, and then we somehow get into this self-fulfilling prophecy where things just keep drying up during the growing season, Scott said. The ever-present risk of forest fires in British Columbias Interior is higher than normal, he said, with higher temperatures and less rainfall than average. Across the Rocks, Alberta is expected to see above normal temperatures, with less than average rainfall in the southern and central parts of the province and higher than normal rainfall in the north. Northern Manitoba could see temperatures falling slightly below normal, as did parts of northern Ontario. Northern Ontario can also see higher than normal rainfall levels, unlike other parts of the province where rainfall is expected to be below or around average. Scott said the situation is likely to be similar in Quebec. Farther east, Atlantic provinces can expect above normal temperatures. Newfoundland and Labrador can forecast average rainfall levels, but the Marine provinces are expected to receive more rainfall than normal, Scott said. In the North, rainfall levels will be close to normal, Scott predicted. Temperatures should be above normal in the Yukon and western northwestern territories, while they are expected to be close to normal further east in the region, through Nunavut.

Content of the article Overall, I think there is a lot of good weather here for people who want to go out, he said. The real concern, however, is the lack of rainfall that is possible in some of the country’s large agricultural regions. And that’s going to be a great story to follow in the coming weeks, to see how this leads to the essence of summer. ‘Drinking Drought’: Saskatchewan farmers hope for rain ‘Truly Amazing’: Rain falls at the right time for Sask. farmers for fear of drought News seems to be flying towards us all the time. From COVID-19 updates to politics and crime and everything in between, it can be hard to keep up. With that in mind, Saskatoon StarPhoenix has created an Afternoon newsletter that can be delivered daily in your inbox to help make sure you are up to date with the most vital news of the day. Click here to subscribe.

