



The bride of a politically influential British billionaire marched from a Belizean country to Thailand near the shrine of a senior police officer she is accused of murder for transferring to a prison known for its harsh conditions. Her face hooded by a red hood, Jasmine Hartin hid her handcuffed hands with a plastic bag as she walked into a golf cart that would take her on a cruise boat from San Pedro to Belize City where she would appeal the decision. to keep him without bail. Hartin, the wife of Lord Michael Ashcrofts’s youngest son, was charged Monday with manslaughter for the past few weeks for fatally shooting Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott in a deserted pier. The Jemmotts family is upset that Hartin who held the country’s former attorney general to represent him on a charge of harsher charges. That’s not fair, his sister Cherry Jemmott, 48, who is also a police watchdog, i tha Daily Mail. My brother will do a state funeral on June 12th. He gave 24 years to the police. And that is the value they place on his life? Authorities have not released a detailed account of what allegedly happened at the pier, saying only that Hartin and Jemmott were being escorted after police. But local units reported that in a statement to police, Hartin claimed she was giving Jemmott a massage when he asked her to hand over his service pistol, which was then accidentally detached. The mother of two is the lifestyle director at Alaia Belize, a luxury resort developed by her husband, Andrew Ashcroft. His father, Lord Ashcroft, a senior donor to the Conservative Party in Britain, has extensive business interests in Belize. He even donated a fully equipped gym to the police department, though Chief Chester Williams has consistently insisted that Hartin is not receiving special treatment because of family wealth and ties. After the shooting, Hartin was taken into custody and held until her trial Monday, when a judge denied her condition. Her lawyer said she would appeal that decision to the Belize High Court. Now that she has been charged, she is being transferred to Belize Central Prison, the only one in the country run by a non-profit Christian organization. The US State Department, in its 2020 human rights report on Belize, said it continued to have reports of difficult conditions in the blockade due to inadequate sanitation procedures. The human rights ombudsman stated that resources were insufficient to meet what he called minimum standards, the report said. The prison continued to hold all prisoners convicted of crimes, despite overcrowded conditions. Prisoners in custody and held for immigration offenses continued to be held with convicted prisoners, the report added. Officials used isolation in a small, poorly ventilated cell to discipline prisoners.

