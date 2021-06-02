Facebook employees call on the company to address Palestinian censorship concerns





Facebook employees are circulating an internal petition calling for the company to investigate content moderation systems that led many Palestinians and allies to say their voice was being censored. of Times Financial reports. The news comes weeks after Israeli airstrikes killed more than 200 people in Gaza, including at least 63 children. Israel and Hamas have now reached a ceasefire. Palestinian activists and allies have long accused social media companies of censoring pro-Palestinian content, and the issue has only worsened during the recent conflict. At Facebook, content moderation decisions are made by contractors and third-party algorithms, and the process is less than perfect, especially in non-English speaking countries. After Instagram restricted a hashtag referring to Al-Aqsa Mosque, pro-Palestinian activists coordinated a campaign to leave comments with a Facebook star in the app store. It looks like Facebook employees are taking note. As noted by staff, the press, and members of Congress, and as reflected in the decline in our app store rating, our users and community at large feel that we are missing out on our promise to defend open expression about the situation in Palestine, they writes in the petition. We believe that Facebook can and should do more to understand our users and work on rebuilding their trust. The letter was posted on an internal forum by employees in groups called Palestinians @ and Muslims @. It is reported that there are 174 signatures. Employees are asking Facebook to conduct a third-party audit of content moderation decisions around Arabic and Muslim content. They also want a post by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he allegedly called Palestinian civilians terrorists, to be reviewed by the Independent Companies Oversight Board. Last month, employees at Google, Apple and Amazon wrote internal letters calling on executives to support Palestine. Employees at the three tech giants said they felt the executives were not supportive of Muslim workers. Some also wanted Google and Amazon to review one $ 1.2 billion cloud computing contract the companies had recently signed with the Israeli government. Yet no company had an immediate impact on combat information like Facebook. In an email statement to LIPS, a Facebook spokesman said the company has committed to an audit of its community standards implementation report. We know there were some issues that affected people’s ability to share in our applications, the spokesman added. While we were fixing them, they should never have happened in the first place and felt sorry for anyone who thought they could not bring attention to important events or who believed it was a deliberate suppression of their voice. We design our policies to give voice to everyone by keeping them safe in our applications and enforcing them equally, regardless of who is posting or what their personal beliefs are.

