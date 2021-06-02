Matt Hancock will deliver Covid keynote speech after ‘75% of adults get their first hit’

Matt Hancock will deliver a major speech today welcoming the success of Britain’s vaccination scheme as he seeks to move away from brutal attacks by Dominic Cummings.

The Secretary of Health under fire is expected to assess the unprecedented UK inoculation project, which has already seen 74.8% of the UK adult population receive the first doses and 48.5% receive the second strokes.

New figures are expected to be released today showing that three-quarters of the UK adult population has received the first doses.

The address comes after a bleak week for Mr Hancock when former No10 councilor Dominic Cummings accused him of repeated lies during the pandemic.

Mr Cummings claimed that the Secretary of Health lied about the supply of personal protective equipment for NHS heroes and promised that patients would be tested for Covid-19 before leaving hospitals for care homes.







(Image: REUTERS)



Mr Hancock denied the allegations, insisting: “I have been fair to the people.”

On Friday, an observer ruled that he had committed a “minor” breach of the ministerial code on his sister’s signature.

Lord Geidt, the independent ministerial adviser, said he should have declared an interest in splitting Topwood Ltd when it won an NHS framework contract in 2019 – but he was unaware it had happened, so he did not did it

A spokesman for the Secretary of Health said he was happy Lord Geidt “appreciates what he has done properly and honestly”.

“He agrees that any perceived violation can only be of a technical nature and accepts his advice.”

Statistics yesterday showed another 288,649 strokes were administered taking the first dose at 39.4 million and the second injections at 25.7 million.

Speaking at a Global Vaccine Trust Summit at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, Mr Hancock said that while the Government risked supporting vaccines, the biggest risk would be not finding one vaccine at all.

He will add: We clearly embraced risk early on, so we supported a lot of horses and invested in risk.

And instead of sitting around and waiting to see which vaccines came out, we were persistent in helping them cross the line, building on the abundant industry experience on our team.

We helped bring Oxford and AstraZeneca together and bring them to the table, a partnership that has been a lifeline, not just here, but in the developing world.

We provided funding for the early production of vaccines, before we knew if they would work, and we also supported manufacturing plants.

Mr. Hancock is expected to hail the Vaccine Task Force as the single largest asset we have had in this crisis.

This comes after the UK reported no deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday – for the first time since July 2020.

But scientists continued to warn the Government to delay easing the June 21 restrictions amid continuing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant – formerly known as the Indian variety.