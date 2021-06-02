The largest batch of Sputnik V with 3 million doses flies in the city | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: About 3 million doses of Russian vaccine Covid-19 Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad from Russia on Tuesday morning. This is the largest shipment of Covid-19 vaccines flying to India to combat the pandemic. The shipment also included the largest substance of Sputnik that will be directed to Panacea Biotec for filling the vaccine in vials, sources said.

The 56.5 MT shipment arrived on a special rental cargo ship RU-9450 that was touched at Hyderabad airport after 3.30am, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) said. According to GHAC, the shipment was quickly shipped to Dr Reddys Labs, the Indian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The first batch of Sputnik V that landed on May 1 consisted of 1.5 loop doses of the first vaccine ingredient – Ad26 – while the second batch that landed on May 16 contained 60,000 doses of the second component of the Ad5 vaccine.

The arrival of the last shipment now paves the way for a full spread of the Russian vaccine at a time when country vaccination has been blocked by acute shortages.

Sputnik V was the third vaccine to be given emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Indian drug regulator in mid-April after Bharat Biotech Covaxin and the Covishield Serum Institute of India (AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine).

A commercial distribution of Sputnik V is scheduled for mid-June after the final shipment is approved after testing at the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) in Kasauli. The testing process is expected to take about two weeks. Dr Reddys had announced a mild vaccine release in India on May 14 with a restricted pilot to test the cold chain by administering the vaccine to its employees in conjunction with Apollo Hospitals.

While the vaccine requires specialized treatment and storage at temperatures between -18 and -20C, Dr. Reddys is already working to generate additional stability data for vaccine storage in the range of 2 to 8C to enable a wider distribution of vaccines across the country.

Imported doses of the vaccine are priced at Rs 995 per dose, including a 5% GST, by Dr Reddys Labs and Apollo Hospitals will administer it around Rs 1250 per dose.

The price of the vaccine is expected to drop as domestic production comes into play. RDIF has tied with five Indian manufacturers to convert 852 million doses, which is enough to vaccinate 426 million people, while Dr Reddys has tied with Bengaluru-based Shilpa Medicare for other equivalent doses of 100 million random people .

Dr Reddys is also planning to approach drug regulatory authorities soon to seek approval for the single-dose version called Sputnik Light that includes only the first dose (Ad26) of the vaccine and has shown an efficacy of 79.4%. The company is considering asking the regulator to drop the requirement to conduct new clinical trials for single-dose stroke.

Two-dose Sputnik V showed a temporary efficacy of 91.4% and in April of this year, its developers Gamaleya and RDIF said the vaccine had shown 97.6% efficacy going from real world data.







