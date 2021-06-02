China reports increase of COVID-19 in Guangzhou, canceled flights and in-process testing

China has reported a sudden rise in COVID-19 infections in the south of the country, with other local cases detected in Guangzhou city causing a storm of flight cancellations.

Chinese authorities yesterday confirmed that 11 additional cases of COVID-19 were detected in the city.

More than 30 cases of local broadcasting have been recorded in the city in recent days. There were no new deaths.

Recent infections in the city were contracted by a rapidly spreading virus strain detected in India according to genome ranking results, Chen Bin, deputy director at the city’s municipal health commission, said Sunday.

Guangzhou is considered one of the top four mega cities in China, with a population of over 18.67 million, according to the latest census.

Recent developments mark the first partial blockade of a first-tier city since February.

The spread has also resulted in a temporary pause in vaccines in the city.

The growing number of cases has led to the cancellation of 519 flights at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, according to aviation data provider Variflight.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, which carried 43.8 million passengers last year, was the busiest airport in the world amid a global pandemic.

People leaving the city from airports, train stations and bus stations must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days, unless they were in transit, the city said in a statement late Sunday.

On Saturday, the Guangzhou government ordered residents on five streets in the city’s Liwan district to stay home and suspend non-core activities while entertainment venues and markets were closed.

Asymptomatic cases that are tested but not counted

Some residents have been tested twice for COVID-19 over the past week. ( Supplied: Mike Harding

China had a total of 103,021 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while its death toll remained unchanged at 4,846, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

GuangzhouresidentZhejia Chen, 29, told ABC that most people were inside and that life was “okay”.

“In Liwan district, where the current explosion started, the whole suburb is under blockade,” he said.

“Only one person per family is allowed to go shopping every day. Everyone respects the rules.

“My wholive friends there are all working from home and have done COVID tests twice already within seven days.”

Mr Chen said many people had been vaccinated and that testing was being carried out in several districts across Guangzhou.

“Currently there are still many asymptomatic cases, so massive COVID tests are being performed in some districts,” he said.

Guangzhou Mayor Ming Li has announced a temporary halt to the vaccination program, to reduce the potential risk of a new outbreak and focus aid on COVID’s large-scale display.

The city vaccination program will resume as soon as possible.

Supermarkets in Liwan district have been emptied, but instead of toilet paper shoppers were eager to get their hands on frozen foods, vegetables, rice and eggs. ( Supplied: Wei Kong

Another resident, Xiaozhen Mo, said she expected the entire city to be tested.

She explained that residents could leave Guangzhou but would need COVID-19 negative test evidence.

“As long as you go for a test [and obtain a negative result], your QR code would remain green, “she said.

“If you need to travel outside of Guangzhou, then not only will you need to have a green QR code, but also a valid COVID testing certificate.”

Ms Mo said she was not in a panic from the fact that it was the variant discovered in India that was spreading.

Australian businessman Mike Harding has been in Guangzhou since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some residential complexes have started mandatory testing programs. ( Supplied: Mike Harding

There are two cases in two districts near where he lives and works, but he is not bothered by the current outbreak.

“I have witnessed constant blockages and checks and masks worn all the time,” he said.

“I have confidence in the local authorities to manage the current explosion. In fact, the local authorities seem to be taking the current explosion more seriously than last year, in that they have just released the mandatory test today in the apartment complex where I live.

“This is the first time I have to be tested using a swab test, all the time of COVID.”

The control measures being taken to tackle this outbreak are far less restrictive than during the height of the pandemic, he said.

“The whole city was in a deadlock last year as such everyone here is calm, I believe, because [of what] we have already passed, “he said.

“Last year, the apartment complexes were also fenced and had a lot of strictness and exit protocols. This did not happen this time during the current blast and is being limited to very specific areas of the city.”

Mr Harding has registered for a vaccine and is waiting for a site to be made available.

As for the locals, there are long queues for those waiting for a hot vaccine.

Privacy is traded for tracking accuracy

Chinese healthcare expert Dr Hui Yang, of Monash University, said China’s pandemic prevention measures highlighted “early intervention”.

“This includes being proactive, conducting massive COVID trials and quickly finding errors and correcting them quickly,” he said.

“This strategy is based on the consensus that it is better to misdiagnose than to miss a case.”

The country has also given priority to being able to implement measures quickly, using its centralized system of government.

“This kind of system, I think, has some advantages in fighting and preventing a pandemic,” Dr Yang said.

“The central government comes up with unified policies and the lower levels of government have to obey orders. In an emergency, this system can also mobilize resources and decide on speedy execution.”

Some districts of Guangzhou have closed buildings. ( Supplied: Wei Kong

People in China have also used their cell phone data for “more accurate contact tracking,” Dr Yang said.

“Therefore, no one can hide his movements,” he said.

“However, the downside of cell phone tracking is sacrificing people’s privacy.”

China has also implemented other controls not seen in other countries.

In January, an Australia-based student said she received an anal swab while in quarantine in Guangzhou city.

