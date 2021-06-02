USA wins group in world hockey, Canada reaches quarterfinals





Kevin Labanc and Conor Garland scored two goals each and the United States won the sixth game in a row with a 4-2 victory over Italy in its last preliminary match at the World Hockey Championship on Tuesday. With the victory, the US ranked first in Group B and will play Slovakia in the quarter-finals of the singles elimination, which start on Thursday. “Seventeen days ago, we met some of us not knowing each other, and now that we are sitting here in the first place, we were a proud group,” said coach Jack Capuano. CLICK KERETU P FORR MORE MANY Sports Coverage at FOXNEWS.COM Jake Oettinger made nine saves in victory for the third time in the tournament. Brian Boyle took over as captain with Justin Abdelkader sidelined from an injury. Italy lost all seven matches in the tournament. Italian goalkeeper Davide Fadani made 39 saves. Finland, Germany and Canada also advanced to Group B. Russia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia advanced to the quarterfinals in Group A. The Canadians had to sweat the last hours of the preliminary round after throwing a 3-2 clash decision in Finland on Tuesday earlier. They moved on after Germany hosted hosts Latvia 2-1. Canada, which has never lost the playoffs in the World Cup or Olympics, will face Russia the winner of Group A in the quarterfinals. The other quarterfinals on Thursday will have Finland face the Czechs and Switzerland taking on Germany. The semifinals will be played on Saturday and the gold and bronze medal matches on Sunday. Canada was within four minutes of full advancement to the quarterfinals, but Arttu Ruotsalainen scored his second goal of the game to force extra time. Ruotsalainen also had the winner in the shootout. Finnish goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuora had 32 defenses in order and two more in exchange of fire, stopping Connor Brown in the final attempt. Brandon Pirri and Maxime Comtois scored for Canada. Darcy Kuemper had 29 receptions. All of Canada had to reach the quarterfinals after that Germany or Latvia had to win in the regulations. The Germans got goals from John Peterka and Marcel Noebels in the opening 6:40 and 23 saves from Mathias Niederberger in the lead. Rodrigo Abols scored for Latvia. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION Russia grabbed Group A with a 6-0 victory over Belarus. Nikita Nesterov ignited and closed a first period with five goals with the ball. Christoph Bertschy scored twice in a second-period blast with four goals that led Switzerland to a 6-3 victory over Great Britain. Tristan Scherwey had three assists for the Swiss. Filip Zadina, Michael Spacek, Libor Sulak, Matej Stransky and Libor Hajek each had one goal and one assist after the Czechs beat Slovakia 7-3 to secure third place.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos