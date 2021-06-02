Malaysia fights with fighter jets as 16 Chinese military planes fly to Borneo





The Malaysian Air Force said it crashed planes Monday to carry out visual confirmation after the planes flew within 60 nautical miles off the Malaysian state of Borneo Sarawak.

He described the incident as a “serious threat to national sovereignty and flight safety”.

Chinese planes did not contact regional air traffic control despite being instructed several times, the air force said.

Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said Malaysia would issue a note of diplomatic protest and ask the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia to explain the “breach of Malaysia’s airspace and sovereignty”.

“Malaysia’s position is clear – having friendly diplomatic relations with any country does not mean that we will compromise on our national security,” Hishammuddin said in a statement. The Chinese embassy earlier said the planes were conducting routine flight training and “strictly complied” with international law without violating other countries’ airspace. “China and Malaysia are friendly neighbors and China is ready to continue bilateral friendly consultations with Malaysia to jointly maintain regional peace and stability,” a spokesman said. China has pushed a broad claim over the South China Sea, through which $ 3 trillion worth of trade passes each year. It has also built military facilities on man-made islands. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to various islands and features in the area and China Coast Guard regularly warns foreign ships and aircraft to leave what it calls its territory. The Malaysian Air Force said the planes, consisting of strategic carriers Ilyushin il-76 and Xian Y-20, had traveled in a tactical formation “on track” between 23,000 and 27,000 feet. Last year, a Chinese study vessel held a one-month blockade with a Malaysian oil exploration vessel within the Malaysian EEZ. The Malaysian move follows months of diplomatic protests by the Philippines over the presence of hundreds of Chinese fishing vessels in its EEC, which it says are run by the militia. China has largely ignored the complaints.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos