Pakistan creating border markets to boost trade with Iran





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is establishing three markets in areas bordering Iran to boost bilateral trade and create economic opportunities for people, the trade adviser said on Tuesday. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Razak Dawood said three border markets are being set up in Gabd, Mund and Chedgi in Balochistan near the border with Iran. The memorandum of understanding for the establishment of border markets along the border was signed between Pakistan and Iran in April, Dawood said on Twitter. The agreement was signed during Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi’s tour of Iran. Under the agreement, Pakistan and Iran will create border markets. In the first phase, three bazaars will be opened at the Kuhak-Chadgi, Rimdan-Gabd and Pishin-Mand border crossings. In the second phase, border markets will be located at three other border points. These will not only boost bilateral trade but also provide economic and food opportunities for people residing in border areas, Dawood said. Currently, there is insignificant bilateral trade with Pakistan and Iran, despite the great potential. Currently, bilateral trade stands at $ 359 million, including exports to Iran amounting to $ 36 million versus its imports to $ 323 million. Tariff and non-tariff barriers are the main obstacles in the way of trade growth. All four traditional modes of transport are available for bilateral trade, but unfortunately none of these modes of transport are used efficiently and economically at the moment. Iran is ready to export petrochemicals, steel and liquefied petroleum products to Pakistan in exchange for rice, meat and other agricultural products in a trade deal. Iran is ready to start exchange trade with Pakistan with energy and agriculture sectors that have the potential to boost exports and imports, its official told Pakistani businessmen at a meeting. The Iranian government is ready to facilitate Pakistan’s private sector to promote bilateral trade and investment, he said. The government is resuming cargo train operations with Iran and Turkey. The train will cover a distance of 6,566 kilometers to three locations. The first such train service began in August 2009. The operation was closed after eight trips for safety reasons. The Pakistani government had expressed its readiness to increase economic cooperation with Iran which is under US sanctions. The government said it is committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran and promoting bilateral co-operation in various fields.









