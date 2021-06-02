How mixing vaccines can help end India second dose crisis | India News





If evidence shows that vaccine combinations are safe and effective, you will be able to follow up your first dose with a vaccine of any approved vaccine.

Is it safe to take two different Covid vaccines? Are mixed vaccines more or less protective? Some countries have begun trials to find out while the Indian government said it will not change its vaccine protocols until mixed vaccines are supported by science. If the trials are successful, you will not have to delay your second dose just because a specific vaccine is not available.

Some countries have already allowed such vaccinations mix and match in emergencies, with early trial results suggesting that some combinations are safer and potentially more effective.

What can mixed vaccines look like?

All approved vaccines, except Johnson & Johnson, require two doses. Generally, the first dose starts the immune system to recognize the virus and the second increases the recognition and response to it.

The combination of vaccines, say with a first dose of a viral vector vaccine like Oxford-AstraZenecas Covishield and a second dose of a stroke mRNA like Pfizer-BioNTech, is called key growth heterologous and can train the immune system to recognize the virus in more than one way.

Russias Sputnik V is a combined vaccine according to the model. The first dose uses a harmless common cold adenovirus (Ad26) to give genetic instructions to cells to produce coronavirus spike proteins. The second does it with another adenovirus (Ad5), to avoid attacks by the immune system that now recognizes Ad26.

The mechanism works Sputnik V has an efficiency rate of 91.6%, similar to Pfizer and Modernas mRNA vaccines, although it is a viral vector shot like Covishield.

Some studies on rats have even shown that the combination of vaccines produces a better immune response, but researchers still do not have to copy the results into large human trials.

The UK study finds that Covishield, Pfizer blend is safe

The Oxford Vaccine Group is conducting the Com-CoV trial in the UK to study a combination of the first dose of Pfizer or Covishield followed by a second dose of Moderna or Novavax. It will be the largest such study with at least 800 volunteers aged 50 and over registered, and space for another 1,000.

Preliminary results, according to a paper by researchers published in The Lancet, show that a combination of Covishield and Pfizer is likely to produce an immediate physical reaction to pain or swelling at the injection site, fever and headache after the second dose. that two doses of the same vaccine. But these reactions were not strong or long-lasting and there was no other security concern.

However, it is unclear whether the combination affects efficiency. More data is expected later this month.

If we can show that these mixed schedules generate an immune response as good as standard schedules and without a significant increase in vaccine responses, this would potentially allow more people to complete their Covid-19 immunization course, said Dr Matthew Snape, chief investigator for the study, in an interview with the BBC in April.

Can the combination of vaccines improve the immune response?

Some experts say mixing vaccines targeting different parts of the virus could better prepare the immune system against a wider range of threats, including new variants.

In a Spanish study involving more than 600 people, 400 cases received a first dose of Covishield followed by a Pfizer shot after 8 weeks. They produced a significantly higher level of antibodies than the others, but it remains unclear whether the Covishield-Pfizer mixture is more effective than two doses of Pfizer.

Individually, these vaccines have been proven to be safe and theoretically there should be no safety concerns. … Immunologically, the principle is that you prepare with one dose and the other increases it. The key question that needs to be answered would be whether the mixture would affect efficacy, says Dr V Ravi, a virologist and member of the Department of Biotechnology experts committee on vaccines, in an interview with TOI.

But for countries facing vaccine shortages, the main impetus for mixing photos is logistics, not efficiency. In India, for example, having multiple safe combinations of vaccines can help boost immunization efforts.

It will give you the flexibility to use any vaccine available. Remember, the regulator gave his nap for the same vaccine in two doses, so an overcoming test would be really necessary. So data whether done in India or abroad should be produced before the regulator here, Dr Ravi added.

Places that allow mixing

The UK, Germany and France have already allowed the combination of vaccines in emergency situations with some trials, mainly for older populations, being developed to better understand the effects. The US and UK have warned against mixing doses unless it is unavoidable.

In Europe, security concerns around Covishield prompted Germany and France to recommend that young people who had taken Covishield first take a second dose of mRNA. Other countries are awaiting trial results before formally recommending the mix.

Some experts say mixing may be needed in the long run if the virus turns into new variants or if immunity limited by a two-dose vaccine requires a booster sometime next year.

With data from Chethan Kumar







