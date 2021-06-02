Mehul Choksi appeals on 5G network: Main court hearings on Wednesday

The Habeas corpus allegation for Mehul Choksi comes before the Caribbean court and in Delhi the Supreme Court will hear a verdict against the 5G network. Here are some key court hearings today.

Prayers for Choksi appear before the Caribbean court

The East Caribbean Supreme Court has cleared the Dominican authorities of the deportation of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in the case of loan fraud at the Punjab National Bank until the matter is further discussed at a hearing scheduled for June 2. A team of eight members from India has arrived in Dominica along with documents supporting his extradition.

On May 28, the court considering the request for habeas corpus filed by Choksi’s legal team instructed the defendants not to remove the fugitive from the Dominican Commonwealth until further notice.

Media reports quoting Choksi lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said the legal team had filed a habeas corpus petition and stressed the removal of entry and constitutional rights for it for legal aid.

After Choksi disappeared from Antigua, authorities launched a massive search and issued a yellow Interpol notice. He was tracked down and captured in Dominica.

Choksi, along with Nirav Modi, is accused of removing Rs 13,500m from the PNB using company letters.

Juhi Chawla Network vs 5G

On May 31, environmentalist actress Juhi Chawla appealed to the Delhi High Court against the establishment of 5G wireless networks across the country. The case will be heard on June 2.

According to reports, the lawsuit filed by Chawla and two others has said if the telecom industry plans for 5G are realized, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day , 365 days a year, at RF radiation levels that are 10x to 100x times higher than those that exist today.

The lawsuit, filed through lawyer Deepak Khosla, has asked authorities to prove to the general public how 5G technology is safe for humans, animals and any living organisms, flora and fauna.

Prayer added that in April 2019, Brussels became the first major city in the world to stop any further steps in the spread of 5G due to health risks.

The Challenge of the Madras Bar Association against the Tribunal Reform Ordinance

The Supreme Court on Monday interrupted the petition filed by the Madras Bar Association challenging the Tribunal Reforms to the extent that it amends Articles 184 and 186 of the Finance Law 2017. The next hearing is now on 2 June.

According to the LiveLaw report, a Court with three judges Nageswara Rao, Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Ravindra Bhat were initially inclined to start hearing the arguments but later decided to postpone the case as not all judges had all the summaries presented by the Council.

“We have all day Wednesday. Let ‘s get all the papers in order and we’ll start at 10:30 on Wednesday,” the report quoted Stolin as saying.

The assertion against the innocence of Tarun Tejpal

Following the acquittal of Tarun Tejpal in a suspected sexual assault case on May 21, the Goa government filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court against the verdict. KL’s holiday bench postponed the hearing to June 2nd.

The court directed the District Court and Additional Sessions in North Goa to rewrite the references revealing the identity of the victim in its 527-page order that acquitted Tejpal of the charges.

The former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine was arrested on November 30, 2013 after allegedly raping his colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa.

Transfer the guilt hearing to the MSCB fraud

The petition filed by people seeking the transfer of the investigation into the 25,000 kroner fraud of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank allegedly involving Maharashtra Deputy Prime Minister Ajit Pawar at the CBI will be heard on 2 June.

The case concerned loans amounting to several thousand rupee crops taken from sugar cooperatives, spinning mills and other units from district and co-operative banks.

The FIR, registered following an order from the Supreme Court in Bombay, had appointed Pawar and 70 others.

According to the FIR, the state stock exchange suffered a loss of Rs 25,000 crore between 1 January 2007 and 31 December 2017 due to irregularities in the bank.