



BORIS Johnson has been called upon to “go on with it” and lift the blockade on June 21 – amid warnings the UK could otherwise face economic devastation and a spiraling health crisis. Tory Grand Sir Iain Duncan Smith has told the Prime Minister to ignore Nicola Sturgeon and the “nervous scientists” and move forward with “Freedom Day” as planned. Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest updates 7 Boris Johnson has been called to ‘continue’ with the blockade lifted this month Credit: AFP This comes as senior scientists are pushing Mr Johnson to push his plans to unlock Britain as the Indian mutation spreads across the country. Whereas yesterday Sturgeon amassed further pressures by setting the blockade relief in Scotland. But the UK recorded zero deaths on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began, even as the number of people newly infected with the virus rose. The news gives more hope that vaccines are severing the link between infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Comes as: Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the strikes were “clearly working” – but warned: “Despite this undoubtedly good news, we know we have not yet defeated the virus.” However, senior Tories say the Prime Minister should not blindly follow Scotland’s leadership. Former Tory leader Sir Iain told Mr Johnson that “it is not a competition”. I tha ai Telegraph: “Leave it [Sturgeon] play her games. The truth is that the Government here must do what is right for the people of England. “This is not a competition. If the evidence does not accumulate, you continue with it [unlocking]” And he said he has a “terrible feeling” the fourth stage will not move forward – because “everyone is very nervous” after Dominic Cummings’ evidence about the Government’s response. 7 UK ‘Freedom Day’ set for June 21 – despite Indian mutation spread Credit: Mercury 7 But senior Tory lawmakers say they fear the day will not come amid warnings from ‘nervous’ scientists Credit: Zenpix Urging ministers to “move forward with June 21”, he said many were listening to the “assumptions” of “nervous” scientists. “They keep saying, ‘We’re going to listen to science,'” he said. “But they are not that they are listening to scientists. Science is what you make of it. We have not seen any increase in hospital stays.” And Conservative MP Peter Bone urged Mr Johnson to ignore Ms Sturgeon’s decision. He argued that Scotland has a set of “completely different” and “incomparable” restrictions – meaning its move is not “relevant” to any choice made for England. Meanwhile, the publication reports that Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful Tories backbench committee, has also demanded that the Prime Minister take the final steps towards “normalcy”. 7 Britain has taken significant steps towards normalcy in May, with pubs fully open and holidays – in some countries – again Credit: Mike Raison / Media Licensing dmg 7 But Nicola Sturgeon announced today that the unlocking of Scotland will be delayed and fears the Prime Minister will follow the example in England Credit: PA 7 In much brighter news, Covid’s zero deaths were recorded across the country on Tuesday – the first time since the pandemic spread Credit: AP Vaccines seem to be working effectively against mutation, he said – adding: “This should give us the confidence to continue our progress towards normalcy with the last step on June 21 and lift all measures of social distancing.” And Tory grant Sir John Redwood said: “Just keep relaxing the blockage. “Vaccines have brought serious cases and deaths right away, which matters.” Leading scientists are among those supporting calls to fully unlock Robert Dingwall, professor of sociology at the University of Nottingham Trent, told the newspaper: “I think it’s really important to move forward. ‘ONLY SHTHI WITH HIM’ “We have to look at collateral damage in terms of untreated cancers, untreated heart conditions, all the other things that people suffer from. “We need to think about the impact of the economic damage that would be caused by further periods of delay and uncertainty.” But Professor Ravi Gupta insisted it was too early to “put the vaccine against the virus”. A member of the New and Emerging Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag) said the final easing of the rules should be withdrawn in a few weeks. Understood It is understandable that the Prime Minister wants to move cautiously – but still hopes to unlock all areas of England at once, rather than return to the highly abhorrent level system. 