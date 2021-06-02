Prime Minister of Finland to pay the cost of the meal after the noise





Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is vowing to pay thousands of euros in meal expenses in a bid to contain the aftermath of revelations about breakfasts subsidized by her family taxpayers. The 35-year-old leader made it clear on Tuesday that he would no longer claim such expenses after vowing over the weekend to pay over the 14,000 euros ($ 17,000) she has received in refunds for breakfast and cold meals at her residence that from taking office a year and a half ago. “Since there are open-ended questions about the meal supplement, I will pay the associated costs myself,” she said on Twitter on Saturday, adding that it will ensure the issue is reviewed and the guidelines updated if necessary. On Tuesday she added that “I do not intend to use the meal supplement in the future, even if it is decided to comply with regulations,” in an interview with MTV3. She called on officials to quickly determine whether compensation is legal and whether repayments should be taxed, and said: “I have other work duties to continue than to spend days looking for things like my family food.” Marin was found in hot water a week ago when the tabloid Iltalehti reported that she demanded a refund of about 300 euros ($ 365) a month for her family’s breakfasts while living at her official residence, Kesaranta. Upcoming local elections After police and tax officials in the Nordic country vowed to look into the payments, the prime minister’s office announced that the bill for breakfast and other cold meals at the residence was in fact 845 euros ($ 1,033) per week. “As prime minister I did not seek this benefit nor was I involved in making decisions for him,” Marin said on Twitter at the time. Opposition figures have lined up to paint Marin as contactless to use the dishes, hoping the revelations will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of voters in the local elections within two weeks. Finland’s low levels of inequality are a source of national pride, and leaders are usually valued for being on earth and equal. But figures in Marin’s own center-left ruling coalition, including its predecessor as Prime Minister Antti Rinne, have expressed support for the prime minister. Marin, the leader of the Social Democrats of Finland, has enjoyed relatively high levels of public support since taking office in December 2019 and her coalition has been credited with helping Finland maintain some of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in Europe. . However her party currently remains in the polls behind the opposition, while the far-right Finnish Party is projected to make record gains at the polls on June 13.

