International
‘Canada’s fault’: Trudeau addresses Commons for debris discovery in pre-Christian residential school
WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking part in a note debate in the House of Commons tonight on reports of the discovery of the remains of more than 200 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia.
Secwpemc Tk’emlps First Nation said last Thursday that preliminary findings from a field radar survey at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School showed the remains of about 215 children were at the site.
The debate will last a maximum of four hours. CBC.ca is broadcasting the debate live.
“Today, some of the children who were found in Kamloops and who have not yet been found elsewhere across the country would have been grandparents or great-grandparents,” Trudeau said. “They would have been elders, knowledge holders and community leaders. They are not. And that’s Canada’s fault.
“We know that the discovery in Kamloops is part of a greater tragedy and that from coast to coast, many children forced into the residential school system disappeared without a trace.
“We know that the damage caused by the legacy of these institutions plays today in the intergenerational trauma that many families have to deal with.”
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said the residential school system is “a dark and painful part of Canadian history.”
“Tragically, new chapters are being added to this sad story,” he said.
“As a parent, it is devastating to think that 215 children were buried from their school and lost for decades. As an MP and as the leader of the Conservative Party, this tragic revelation is a grim reminder of our duty to heal the wounds of this horrific part. of our history “.
SEE: Trudeau and O’Toole agree to take action on missing residential school children
O’Toole said Trudeau should step up efforts to follow the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations regarding missing children and funeral information, and called on the prime minister to provide a Canada Day plan. Vowing that his party will work with the government to complete the task.
O’Toolesaid all the deputies in the House share a commitment to reconciliation, but this commitment must be pursued with action.
“What we need to do is make sure that they are more than important words, or lowering the flag, or gestures that are important for healing, but most importantly, addressing the fundamental injustice. [and] giving security to families, “he said.
NDPsays schools ‘created to perpetuate genocide’
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said he and many Canadians reacted with “horror to what had happened to these children”.
“We as a nation saw that people around the country kept holding memorials to reflect on this horror, to reflect on what that means,” Singh said.
“What it means very clearly is that these residential schools were not schools; they were institutions created to exterminate and eliminate indigenous people. They were institutions created to perpetuate a genocide.”
NDP lawmakers suppressed that point and said it was more than a “cultural genocide,” as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report called it.
“It’s time for Canada and Canadians to accept the reality that this is genocide, genocide against indigenous people,” said NDP MP Nikki Ashton.
The TRC final report opens by saying that what happened in the residential schools “can best be described as” cultural genocide “.
The report specifically refers to cultural genocide as different from “physical genocide”, which describes “the mass murder of members of a target group” while cultural genocide is “the destruction of those structures and practices that allow the group to continue as a group”.
‘Culture of settlers’ must face the truth: May
NDP MP Leah Gazanbegan took part in her party’s debate debate, saying that while Trudeau often talks about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, he has been slow to act on his recommendations.
Green MP Elizabeth Maytold told the Commons that Canadians must “face the truth. The culture of Canadians is what they have to face a truth that indigenous Canadians have known for a long time.”
“I have to say how deeply shocked we are and how much we send our condolences affected by the tragic news we heard last week,” said Indigenous Relations Minister Crown-Carolyn Bennett.
Tk’emlps to Secwpemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir has said the federal government should take immediate steps in response to Kamloopsfinding.
“It’s all right and good for the federal government to make gestures of goodwill and support in connection with the tragedy,” Casimir said. “There is an important ownership and responsibility both to Tk’emlps at Secwpemc and to all the communities and families affected. And it has to happen and it has to happen.”
Children died in large numbers: report
Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which issued 94 calls to action six years ago after a lengthy investigation into residential schools, made six recommendations regarding missing children and burial sites.
He called on the federal government to work with churches, indigenous communities and former residential school students “to establish and maintain an online register of residential school cemeteries, including, where possible, plot maps showing the whereabouts of children. of the dead inhabited school.
AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said Monday that, given the evidence that children died in residential schools in large numbers, the federal government should pursue other residential school locations and work toward “correcting a major mistake.” “.
More than 150,000 children of the First Nations, Mtis and Inuit, were placed in residential schools between 1870 and 1996.
The TRC heard touching and tragic stories of what happened to indigenous children in residential schools before publishing its monumental 2015 report. Many of the children were physically and sexually abused in schools.
At least 4,100 children died while attending these schools. Former Senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the TRC, has said he believes the death toll could be much higher due to poor school burial records.
