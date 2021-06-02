Pakistan from ‘bad times’: KM





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that with the growth of gross domestic product (GDP) estimated at around 4% during the current fiscal year (2020-21), the country has moved away from economic difficulties and is determined to achieve further growth in the future year “I have good news to share with you that the country is emerging from economic difficulties. “GDP growth is estimated at around 4% and has been made public,” he said as he addressed a meeting at the Quaid Residence. He regretted that opposition parties, which have claimed about the government’s failure for two and a half years, are now discussing the GDP growth figure. “In fact, the opposition parties want the current government to fail economically, as they fear that if the government succeeds, their politicization will end,” he noted. “Since the current government came to power, the opposition parties are giving deadlines for the end of the government, in three months or until December 31, etc. But I am worried about the opposition what will they do now?” he added. Imran Khan expressed optimism that the country will achieve further economic growth over the next fiscal year. “Pakistan will go further [in economic terms] during our next government, “he said. “Despite the economic constraints due to the debt burden we inherited and the fact that there was a coalition government in the province, the federal government is spending a lot in Balochistan because it owns the people of the province, which was neglected in the past,” he said. “If previous governments had spent more time in Balochistan, the situation would have been better,” he noted. Imran Khan said leaders had two choices either to make money for themselves or to spend for the nation. “If I think of palaces in London, how will I think of the nation,” he asked. He referred to the contribution of Mahathir Muhammad and Lee Kuan Yew – leaders of Malaysia and Singapore – in the development of their countries and said that they did not make money or build palaces in London, but served their countries and nations. He said Ziarat could be turned into a tourism hub to boost the incomes of the local population and control poverty. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who had faced terrorism and even lost the lives of 500 police officers, achieved an expanded development during the 2013-18 government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI). Later, addressing staff course participants at Quetta Command and Staff College, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Pakistani Army yielded unparalleled results when it rose against its opponents and successfully prevented the evil plans of Pakistan’s enemies. He said the country’s defense is invincible because of the professionalism of the armed forces strengthened in the battle of Pakistan. He also reviewed his vision for the future of Pakistan, where rule of law, accountability and justice across the board were on the agenda. Creating a prosperous state in accordance with Islamic principles and the ideology of great leaders like Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam can only be achieved if they work very consistently as a nation, he added. The Prime Minister said that the government has made comprehensive efforts to make progress in various sectors such as agriculture, industry, technology and automation. He advised participating officers to pursue their dreams without fear of achieving their goals.



