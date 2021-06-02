The horrific attack of the doctor by the family of the Covid victim caught on camera





A video of the attack on the doctor has gone viral on social media. Guwahati: A doctor at a coronavirus facility in Hojai, Assam, about 40 miles (140 kilometers) from Guwahati, was married on Tuesday to punches, kicks and blows to trash cans and bricks by relatives of a Covid patient who had died, allegedly due to lack of oxygen. A video clip of the horrific violence against the doctor has gone viral on social media. The incident happened this afternoon at Udali Model Hospital in the city, where Dr. Seuj Kumar Senapati was on duty. The patient named Giyaz Uddin, a resident of Pipal Pukhuri village, had died on Tuesday due to complications related to Covid. “I joined the task around 1.30pm and was told the patient’s condition had worsened around 2pm. By the time I got to his bed, he had already expired,” Dr Senapati told the media. Angry with the death of the patient, a crowd of about 12-15 people attacked the hospital. Most of the medical officers managed to escape. However, Dr. Senapati was locked in a room. The crowd erupted and severely attacked him. “When I saw the crowd, I locked myself in a room. But they came in and beat me,” he added. Dr Senapati, seriously injured, was immediately transferred to another hospital in Nagaon. The attack has brought a wide sentence. Dr JA Jayalal, president of the Indian Medical Association, has condemned the incident. Assam chapter members of the Assam Medical Services Association (AMSA) visited Dr. Senapati at the hospital; they have demanded strict action against the culprits. Prime Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has led police to investigate the attack and arrest those responsible. Such barbaric attacks on our front line workers will not be tolerated by our administration. @gpsinghassam@assampolice Make sure the culprits are brought to justice. https://t.co/HwQfbWwYmn Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2021 GP Singh, Director General of State Police, Assam, said a case had been registered and a suspect involved in the attack had been arrested.







