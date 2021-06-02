BRICS backs proposal from India, South Africa to temporarily waive COVID vaccine patents

In his opening remarks, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) strives for a just, inclusive and equitable international multipolar system that recognizes the sovereign equality of all states and respects their territorial integrity.

The virtual meeting, organized by India in its capacity as head of the BRICS, was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, South African Foreign Minister Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco.

Jaishankar’s comments stressing the need to respect territorial integrity came against the backdrop of the border blockade between India and China in eastern Ladakh. Lavrov also made similar comments at a news conference in Moscow after the BRICS meeting.

A joint statement said the group’s foreign ministers also decided to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and pledged to step up joint efforts in building support for a Comprehensive Supported Convention. from India for International Terrorism (CCIT).

The foreign minister also decided to finalize a “results-oriented action plan” by the bloc counterterrorism working group in 2021.

Sources said India was also able to get foreign ministers to agree on a strong counter-terrorism language, including reference to cross-border terrorist movement, terrorist financing networks and safe havens.

In another important move, the ministers strongly decided to strengthen and reform the multilateral institutions, especially the United Nations and its main bodies such as the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, in addition to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Organization World Trade Organization (WTO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ministers issued a separate statement on measures to reform multilateral bodies.

Sources said that the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries for the first time agreed on a joint, independent, joint statement on reforming the multilateral system.

The BRICS brings together five of the world’s largest developing countries, representing 41 percent of the global population, 24 percent of global GDP, and 16 percent of global trade.

In their discussions on combating the coronavirus pandemic, the ministers underlined the urgency for the rapid development and introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in developing countries, and called for further close cooperation between the various stakeholders for a portfolio. diversified vaccines.

“The Ministers reaffirmed the need to use all relevant measures during the pandemic, including supporting the ongoing WTO review of the removal of intellectual property rights to the COVID-19 vaccine and the use of the flexibility of the TRIPS (Trade Aspects of Human Rights) Agreement. Intellectual Property), “said a joint statement.

He said ministers recognized the role of broad-based immunization against COVID-19 as a global public health good in preventing, containing and stopping transmission to end the pandemic and promote a speedy, comprehensive and resilient recovery.

The statement said the ministers stressed the need to promote initiatives aimed at ensuring timely, affordable and equitable access to vaccines, as well as diagnosis, therapy and medication.

“They also reiterated the need to share vaccine doses, transfer technology, develop local production capacities and supply chains for medical products, promote price transparency, and called for appropriate content to be implemented in implementing measures that can to impede the flow of vaccines, health products and essential inputs, “she said.

They also called for the timely establishment and effective functioning of the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Center.

They noted that the pandemic posed many challenges to economic and financial stability.

The ministers also welcomed the announcement of the start of the Gaza ceasefire and stressed the urgency of restoring calm.

“The ministers reiterated their support for a two-state solution that results in a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where Israel and Palestine live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders,” a media statement said.

Referring to Afghanistan, the ministers stressed that a stable, democratic, inclusive, independent, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan is essential for the progress of the region.

“They reiterated their commitment to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and an important UN role in making peace and building peace in Afghanistan,” the statement said.

“They welcomed all international efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace in Afghanistan. They strongly condemned the continuing violence in Afghanistan, especially the deliberate targeting of civilians by terrorist groups,” she said.

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, the ministers reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of that country.

“They expressed support for the latest initiative of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the implementation of its five-point consensus on Myanmar. They called on all parties to refrain from violence,” the statement said.

Myanmar has witnessed street protests since the military seized control of the country in a coup on February 1 after arresting Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of its National League for Democracy. PTI MPB SMN SMN

