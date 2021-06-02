International
Attempts to sabotage the uprising in Balochistan will fail, the prime minister vows
From the News Desk
ISLAMABAD / ZIARAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the terrorist attacks against the Border Troops (FC) in Quetta and Turbat and reiterated the governments determined to fight the terrorists and to wipe out the efforts against the peace and development of Balochistan.
Prime Minister Khan, in a tweet, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for their departed souls. We will continue our fight against these terrorists and will not allow them to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan, he said.
A FC post near Pir Ismail, Ziarat, was targeted by terrorists on Monday evening. According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), about four to five terrorists were killed and seven to eight were injured. Four brave FC soldiers embraced Shahadat while six soldiers were wounded, in the exchange of fire, ISPR said.
In another incident, terrorists targeted a FC vehicle with an improvised explosive device in Turbat, injuring two FC soldiers. ISPR said: Such cowardly acts by hostile elements backed by anti-state forces and HIAs (hostile intelligence agencies) cannot sabotage the hard-won peace and prosperity in Balochistan. He added that security forces were determined to neutralize bad sketches of anti-state elements at the cost of their blood and lives.
National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf also strongly condemned the terrorist attacks. Prayers for Shuhada (martyrs) family members, he wrote on Twitter. Yusuf said Pakistan stood firm against terrorists and their foreign sponsors. We will fight this threat and will not allow the successes achieved to be reversed, said the National Security Adviser.
Later that day, Prime Minister Khan visited Balochistan, where he delivered a speech in Ziarat. His address there focused on the country’s economy and development in the province. I have good news to share with you: The country is emerging from economic hardship. GDP growth is estimated at around 4 per cent and has been made public, Khan said at the Quaids residence.
The prime minister regretted that opposition parties, which have watched governments fail for two and a half years, were now discussing GDP growth figures. In fact, opposition parties wanted the current government to fail economically, as they fear that if the government succeeds, their politicization will end, he noted.
The Prime Minister said: Since the current government came to power, the opposition parties were giving deadlines for the end of the government in about three months or until December 31, etc. But I’m worried about the opposition what will they do now?
He expressed his confidence that the country would achieve further economic growth over the next fiscal year. Pakistan will go further [in economic terms] during our next government, he held.
Prime Minister Khan said the current government, despite economic constraints due to the debt burden it inherited and the fact that it had a coalition government in the province, was spending heavily in Balochistan because it owned the people of Balochistan, who had been neglected in the past. .
If previous governments had spent more on Balochistan in the past, the situation in the province would have been better, he noted.
The prime minister said the leaders had two choices either to make money for themselves or to spend for the nation. If I think of palaces in London, how will I think of the nation? he said.
Khan referred to the contribution of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad and Singaporeans Lee Kuan Yew in developing their countries and said they did not make money or build palaces in London, but served their countries and nations. He said Ziarat could be turned into a tourism hub to boost the incomes of the local population and control poverty.
