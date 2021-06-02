Untouchable defense due to the professionalism of the armed forces The future of Pakistan is linked to the rule of law, accountability

QUETTA / ZIARAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Quetta on Tuesday and addressed the participants of the staff course at the College of Command and Staff.

Addressing the officers, the Prime Minister said that the Pakistani Army has produced incomparable results when it has risen against its opponents and has successfully prevented the bad plans of the enemies of Pakistan. He added that the defense of the country is invincible due to the professionalism of the armed forces strengthened in the battle of Pakistan.

He discussed at length his vision for the future of Pakistan, where rule of law, accountability and justice across the board are the order of the day. The creation of a prosperous state in accordance with Islamic principles and the ideology of our great leaders like Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam can only be achieved if we work very consistently as a nation, the Prime Minister declared.

He said the government has made every effort to make progress in various sectors such as agriculture, industry, technology and automation. The prime minister advised officers to pursue their dreams without fear of achieving their goals.

Upon arrival at the Command and Staff College, Prime Minister Imran Khan was received by Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Corps Lieutenant General Quetta Sarfraz Ali.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the country has emerged from economic hardship and is set to achieve further growth next year. “I have good news to share with you: the country is emerging from economic difficulties. GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth (during the current fiscal year) is estimated at around four percent and has been made public,” Imran Khan said. at a meeting here at the Quaid Residence.

The Prime Minister regretted that the opposition parties, which have claimed for the last two and a half years that the government has failed, are now discussing the GDP growth figure.

“In fact, the opposition parties want the current government to fail economically, as they fear that if the government succeeds, their politicization will end,” he said. “Since the current government came to power, the opposition parties are giving deadlines for its end – in three months or until December 31, etc. But I am worried about the opposition; what will they do now?” added the Prime Minister.

He expressed optimism that the country will achieve further economic growth in the next fiscal year. “Pakistan will go further (in economic terms) during our next government,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said despite economic constraints due to the debt burden he inherited and the fact that he had a coalition government in the province, the federal government was spending heavily in Balochistan because it owned the people of the province, which had been neglected in the past. “If previous governments had spent more time in Balochistan, the situation would have been better,” he noted.

Imran Khan said leaders had two choices: either to make money for themselves or to spend for the nation. “If I think of palaces in London, how will I think of the nation!” he said. The Prime Minister referred to the contribution of Mahatir Muhammad and Lee Kuan Yew – leaders of Malaysia and Singapore – in the development of their countries and said that they did not make money or build palaces in London, but served their countries and nations.

He said Ziarat could be turned into a tourism hub to boost the incomes of the local population and control poverty.

The Prime Minister said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who had faced terrorism and even lost the lives of 500 police officers, achieved an expanded development during the 2013-18 government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He also referred to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) report, which acknowledged poverty reduction, reducing the gap between rich and poor, and increasing spending in the areas of human development, education, health and tourism.

Imran Khan said that half of the population Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was given health insurance cards before, now the provincial government has achieved 100% health insurance coverage, providing the facility of one million rupees for each family to receive free medical treatment from any hospital.

Similarly, he said, the Punjab Government would also provide health insurance facility throughout the province by the end of 2021. Due to the health insurance scheme, a network of hospitals would be set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab by private sector.

The Prime Minister also urged the Balochistan government to start the health insurance scheme in the province for the benefit of the people, especially the poor who face many economic hardships in case a family member falls ill.

Regarding the unavailability of Sui gas in Ziarat, he assured that to address the issue, the government – after making the project feasible – would provide funding for the establishment of an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) plant in the area during the year future fiscal.

The Prime Minister said as it was the duty of the federal government to assist the government and people of Balochistan in the development of the province, the government would do everything to achieve the objective.

Imran Khan said while believing that Pakistan’s progress depended on inclusive development, the government would continue to support Balochistan and other areas of the country, including the tribal areas united at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern Punjab areas such as Mianwali, Bhakkar and DG Khan, and the inner Sinti lagging behind due to past negligence.

He also cited the Ehsaas government’s historic Program, which includes support for skills development and empowerment of women in rural areas, and youth loans, and said all schemes were intended to support the poor.

Furthermore, under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program, the Prime Minister said, people from the low-income group, including the salaried class, workers, mechanics, etc., were provided with houses and apartments on the basis of ownership through light installments that is the same amount they pay for a rental home.

He said he was pleased to visit the Quaid Residence, which was a historic monument. The prime minister also expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of Border Patrol (FC) personnel in the terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat on Tuesday. He prayed that Allah Almighty would rest the dead souls in peace and give strength to the grieving family members.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, in his welcome speech, said that the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan despite the terrorist incident showed the determination of the current government to fight terrorism and to dilute the patterns of anti-Pakistan elements.

He praised the prime minister for launching various development projects in Balochistan, including roads and highways for the province’s expanded connection and spending and allocating billions of rupees for that purpose.

The Prime Minister noted the problem of unavailability of natural gas in Ziarat and proposed the creation of an LPG plant in the area, which, in addition to addressing the issue, would also help preserve precious thousands of years old juniper trees, cut down. by local people to meet their cooking and heating needs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan also unveiled the memorial statue of Quaid-i-Azam Nation Father Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Quaid Residence. He also planted a tree on the lawn of the Residence and prayed on the occasion.