After 75 years of research and innovation, SRI International is looking to make a difference in its hometown.

The research institute is starting plans to redevelop its 63-acre research campus and Menlo Park headquarters by adding housing and opening areas to the public.

Menlo Park-based Lane Partners plans to begin a community-led process by holding a series of community hearings in July before submitting formal plans to the Menlo Park development department, said Mark Murray, director at Lane Partners, in an interview.

“SRI has been a good element in this community that before Silicon Valley became a household name, we are proud to have deep roots in Menlo Park,” William Jeffrey, executive director at SRI, said in a statement.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with Lane Partners to modernize our facilities and transform our campus into a new neighborhood that will truly connect with the Menlo Park community. With this redevelopment, we are excited to “We will continue to build on our long history of discoveries that make people safer, healthier and more productive,” he added.

“This is a one-time career opportunity,” Murray said, noting that he himself is a resident of Menlo Park.

Early development plans, to be called Parkline, cost 10 acres of residential development property. By adding up to 40 housing units per acre, the site could accommodate at least 400 new housing units, Murray said. Between housing units would be a mix of market-rate units and those aimed at being affordable for low-income families, he added.

Early drafts of the site plan highlight the potential for a significant increase in public access to the property, which is currently fenced off for the public, Murray said.

Approximately 29 acres of the property would be open to the public and the drawings show bike paths running through the property and along Ravenswood Avenue that could connect cyclists to Menlo-Atherton High School and Ringwood Avenue.

The property currently has about 38 buildings that are all enclosed within a security fence, Murray said.

“Ically is basically a gap in the city,” he said.

The redeveloped area will reduce the number of buildings to eight or nine and make the buildings “look better and more sustainable,” Murray said. No additional office space and research and development space would be built on this site.

Two or three of the current buildings will be maintained for laboratory and research and development use. The height of some buildings will increase to five floors from the current three and four floors, Murray said.

The proposed development would create new office space for other tenants to occupy, he said.

The new buildings would be located further away from Ravenswood Avenue, and parking would be consolidated into out-of-sight parking structures, leaving room for more open space instead of the current “asphalt sea,” he added.

There is also expected to be a “modest amount” of retail space serving the community across open space areas, according to spokesman Adam Alberti.

Because SRI property is located outside the city-specific Downtown / El Camino Real Plan, the property zoning will need to be updated to accommodate mixed-use developments including housing, Alberti noted.

If the project is approved, construction could take two to three years and is likely to be completed in one phase, Murray said.

“This is a big job,” he said. “It’s a new neighborhood in Menlo Park.”