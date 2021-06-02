Covid 19 coronavirus: Ashley Bloomfield and Ayesha Verrall with the latest update

More than 235,000 people had received their second dose – meaning they are now fully vaccinated.

General Manager of Health Ashley Bloomfield says all Zealanders should keep their guard as we enter the cold winter and flu season at the back of the Melbourne Covid-19 outbreak.

He also warned “this pandemic is probably not even halfway there” when asked if New Zealand would reopen to the world early next year.

As of last night, over 650,000 doses of vaccine had been delivered – over 100,000 more than this time last week.

Bloomfield and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall provided an update on vaccine range and said there were six new cases of Covid-19 in MIQ travelers from Brazil, Qatar and Malaysia.

Overall, the distribution is 9 percent ahead of schedule. Further stocks of the Pfizer vaccine had also arrived yesterday and new advice that the vaccine can be stored at the typical cooling temperature means that doses can be moved more easily across the country.

Cities continued to close overseas, and even an outbreak in Taiwan has continued to rise, stressing the urgency for vaccines, Bloomfield said.

The Melbourne outbreak, which has increased to 60 community cases, also showed how “tricky” it was to treat the virus, Bloomfield said.

The nature of the current variant of the virus suggested that it was more contagious.

The shutdown is currently set to be lifted at 11.59am tomorrow local time, while flights from Melbourne to New Zealand have been suspended until 7.59pm on Friday, June 4th.

There were now 60 cases in Victoria. New Zealand policy will be evaluated with an update tomorrow.

Everyone in New Zealand still needed to keep their guards, especially in light of new overseas variants and next winter, Bloomfield said.

People should be tested for any symptoms.

The best way to keep New Zealand safe in the future is to make sure everyone is vaccinated. To do this by the end of the year, the virus must be kept out.

If the Melbourne blockade is extended, someone stranded and experiencing the necessary difficulties to notify the government through the SafeTravel website.

When New Zealand returns home, Verrall said a risk assessment will need to be done, which may include managed isolation for returnees.

Bloomfield said if any passengers had to return during the block, they would look at protocols including pre-departure testing and MIQ.

Asked if he believed New Zealand could open its borders early next year if all of New Zealand were vaccinated, Bloomfield said he could only be at the end of the pandemic start.

New community outbursts and new variants appearing around the world suggested this, Bloomfield said.

Verrall said it would not feel like moving back to normal at the end of the vaccination process.

Dissemination of vaccines in regions

Each of the 20 DHBs across the country was adapting to the needs of their communities. This included a campaign targeting the Mori and Pacific in Southland, a rural information program in Canterbury and a marae near Wellington that now devoted its activities to vaccinations.

Verrall said she wanted to congratulate Northland DHB for her campaign in particular.

It was encouraging that the spread of vaccines was moving ahead of schedule, Bloomfield said.

He also acknowledged the extra effort of staff at Waikato and Canterbury, both dealing with other foreign affairs.

The plan continues to have everyone vaccinated by the end of the year, Bloomfield said.

Updated vaccination counseling for pregnant women is expected next week.

The Group 4 distribution plan is being worked out, and what structures and factors need to be considered, Verrall said.

There were currently 260,000 doses of vaccine in New Zealand and another 49,000 are expected to arrive next week.

If there is a situation needed vaccine spread to slow down they were prepared for that, but they were confident Pfizer would get the planned supplies, Bloomfield said.

For the other vaccines that passed MedSafe approval, Jansen was the closest, but they were waiting for more information on the AstraZeneca vaccine, Bloomfield said.

Regarding herd immunity, Verrall said groups of experts were looking into these issues.

If one variant were more contagious, it would also raise the threshold needed for herd immunity.

Herd immunity means no case of Covid-19 in the population – but the chance of cases spreading into a major outbreak is greatly reduced.