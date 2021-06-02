



An expert panel recommends the use of Sinovacs jab for adults, with a second dose two to four weeks later.

The World Health Organization has approved the emergency use of a COVID-19 stroke by Sinovac, paving the way for a second Chinese-made vaccine to be distributed among developing countries. The UN Health Agency gave the green light to the two-phase vaccine on Tuesday as the strike meets international standards for safety, efficacy and production, read a statement. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the move, noting vaccines that make storage requirements easy make it suitable for low-income countries. It is now essential to get these life-saving tools for people who need them quickly, he told a news conference. WHO approval helps countries around the world to quickly approve and import a vaccine for distribution, especially those countries without their own international standard regulator. The organization has also provided emergency use list for vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca stroke produced in India, South Korea and the European Union, which are counted separately. An independent panel of experts said in a statement that it recommended the Sinovacs vaccine for adults over 18, with a second dose two or four weeks later. There was no upper age limit as the data suggest it is likely to have a protective effect in older people. On May 7, the WHO granted emergency approval for Sinopharm, the first vaccine produced in China. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted vaccines that easy storage requirements make it suitable for low-income countries [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters] Once added to the WHO emergency list, a stroke could also be included in COVAX, a global platform aimed at ensuring equal access to vaccines in the world’s poorest countries. Currently, only AstraZeneca and a few Pfizer hits are flowing through the scheme. The world desperately needs multiple COVID-19 vaccines to address the huge inequality of access across the globe, said Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant Director for Access to Health Products. We encourage manufacturers to participate in the COVAX facility, share their knowledge and expertise and contribute to pandemic control. The Sinovac strike is already in use in 22 territories around the world, according to a count by the AFP news agency. In addition to China, countries that use Sinovac include Chile, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand and Turkey.







