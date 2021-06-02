International
WHO Approves China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Strike for Emergency Use, Recommends Adult Use-News News, Firstpost
The WHO, however, said there should be no upper age limit for the vaccine as there is ‘no reason to believe there is another safety profile’ in older generations.
Representative image. AP
The World Health Organization approved Sinovac on Tuesday COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use – the second Chinese strike to receive the WHO green light.
The UN health agency signed the two-dose vaccine of the Beijing-based firm Sinovac, CoronaVac, which has already been deployed in several countries around the world.
“I am pleased to announce that the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine has been provided to the WHO for emergency use, as it was found to be safe, effective and quality assured,” WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.
“CoronaVac’s easy storage requirements make it very suitable for low-resource settings,” he added.
“It is now essential that these life-saving tools be sent to people who need them quickly.”
The WHO said the Emergency Use List (EUL) gives countries, funders, procurement agencies and communities reassurance that the vaccine has met international standards.
Last month Sinopharm became the first Chinese vaccine to be approved by the WHO.
The organization has also granted EUL status to vaccines made by Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca stroke produced in India, South Korea and the EU, which are counted separately.
The WHO listing paves the way for countries around the world to approve and import a vaccine for rapid distribution, especially those countries without a standard international regulator.
It also opens the door for shocks to enter the global Covax vaccine distribution structure, which aims to ensure equal access to doses worldwide, especially in poor countries.
Now only AstraZeneca and a few Pfizer hits are flowing through the scheme.
“The world is in dire need of multiples COVID-19 vaccines to address the huge inequality of access across the globe, “said Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Health Products.
“We encourage manufacturers to participate in the Covax structure, share their knowledge and insights, and contribute to pandemic control.”
Efficiency rate
“The WHO recommends the vaccine for use in adults 18 years and older, on a two-dose schedule with an interval of two to four weeks,” the agency said in a statement.
“Vaccine efficacy results showed that the vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 51 per cent of those vaccinated and prevented COVID-19 and hospitalization in 100 percent of the study population. “
The Sinovac vaccine contains an inactivated form of coronavirus that can not cause disease. It also has a substance that helps boost the immune response to the vaccine.
When given, the immune system identifies the inactivated virus as foreign and makes antibodies against it, which will then recognize the active virus and protect the body against it.
Few people over the age of 60 participated in the clinical trial of Sinovac stroke.
However, the WHO said there should be no upper age limit for the vaccine as there is “no reason to believe it has a different safety profile” in older generations.
The Sinovac strike is already in use in 22 territories around the world, according to one AFP count
In addition to China, countries that use Sinovac include Chile, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand and Turkey.
Chen Xu, China’s ambassador to Geneva, said CoronaVac’s EUL status expanded the number of global tools to combat the pandemic.
“China will continue to work with the international community to promote access to and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines especially in the developing world, “he said in a tweet.
