International
Jane Bigelow, London’s first female mayor, has died
London’s first female mayor, Jane Bigelow, known for her determination and advocacy on social and environmental issues, has died.
Trailblazer died Tuesday afternoon after spending a week in palliative care, her family told CBC News.
Bigelow, who was just a week away from turning 93, was mayor of London from 1972-1978. She had previously served as deputy mayor and was a member of the city’s now-defunct control board.
Known for taking a stand, the once-famous former mayor rejected a request from Queen Elizabeth’s office to wear a hat in the Queen’s presence.
“For me it was not much discussion,” Bigelow told CBC News during a 2019 interview. “You have a list of instructions on how to behave and that was part of it; you wore a hat. Well, I do not” “I always pay attention to the instructions and that was what I chose to ignore.”
Bigelow was an advocate for environmental and social justice issues and always sought for what she believed was right, which her children think is her greatest legacy.
“It was her constant determination to take the fight for disadvantaged people, no matter who they were, where they came from, what their backgrounds were. She was willing to put herself there for the people who needed her support and in many ways and I think for me, that’s her legacy, “her daughter Ann Bigelow told CBC News.
During her time in office, Bigelow was often seen riding on the town hall by bicycle. She pushed for bike trails in the 1970s and continued to advocate for safer cycling for most of her life.
“I wish she was remembered as a bit of a trailer and visionary and someone who was, I think, well ahead of her time,” said her son David Bigelow.
“I would love for her to be remembered as someone who really cared about other people and who really wanted to make the country a more honest world. She admitted that there was a lot of injustice, especially to women.”
Bigelow was a feminist who paved the way for herself and it was her determination and strong sense of self that allowed her to become a champion for what she believed in, said her daughter, Ann.
“She never doubted she was right. She knew what she wanted to do, she believed it was the right thing to do and she thought people who disagreed with her were just wrong … She was like ‘This is what I ‘doing, get out of my way and I’m going to do this because it’ s important. ‘That was it, “she added.
What a loss, and yet what an inspiration it was, and will remain forever. Janes’s legacy lives on – from paving the way for greater diversity in local politics to her passion for the environment. We mourn her loss and thank her family for sharing her splendor with the Londoners. https://t.co/VRwNK012RD
Mayor Ed Holder shared his condolences on social media Tuesday night, saying her legacy lives “from paving the way for greater diversity in local politics to her passion for the environment.”
The family hopes to be able to eventually hold a public event to honor Bigelow’s life and contributions.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]