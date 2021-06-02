Jane Bigelow, London’s first female mayor, has died

London’s first female mayor, Jane Bigelow, known for her determination and advocacy on social and environmental issues, has died.

Trailblazer died Tuesday afternoon after spending a week in palliative care, her family told CBC News.

Bigelow, who was just a week away from turning 93, was mayor of London from 1972-1978. She had previously served as deputy mayor and was a member of the city’s now-defunct control board.

Known for taking a stand, the once-famous former mayor rejected a request from Queen Elizabeth’s office to wear a hat in the Queen’s presence.

“For me it was not much discussion,” Bigelow told CBC News during a 2019 interview. “You have a list of instructions on how to behave and that was part of it; you wore a hat. Well, I do not” “I always pay attention to the instructions and that was what I chose to ignore.”

Jane Bigelow was the mayor of London in the mid-1970s and was often seen riding a bicycle in the town hall. (London Press Collection, Western University Archives)

Bigelow was an advocate for environmental and social justice issues and always sought for what she believed was right, which her children think is her greatest legacy.

“It was her constant determination to take the fight for disadvantaged people, no matter who they were, where they came from, what their backgrounds were. She was willing to put herself there for the people who needed her support and in many ways and I think for me, that’s her legacy, “her daughter Ann Bigelow told CBC News.

During her time in office, Bigelow was often seen riding on the town hall by bicycle. She pushed for bike trails in the 1970s and continued to advocate for safer cycling for most of her life.

“I wish she was remembered as a bit of a trailer and visionary and someone who was, I think, well ahead of her time,” said her son David Bigelow.

“I would love for her to be remembered as someone who really cared about other people and who really wanted to make the country a more honest world. She admitted that there was a lot of injustice, especially to women.”

Bigelow was a feminist who paved the way for herself and it was her determination and strong sense of self that allowed her to become a champion for what she believed in, said her daughter, Ann.

“She never doubted she was right. She knew what she wanted to do, she believed it was the right thing to do and she thought people who disagreed with her were just wrong … She was like ‘This is what I ‘doing, get out of my way and I’m going to do this because it’ s important. ‘That was it, “she added.

What a loss, and yet what an inspiration it was, and will remain forever. Janes’s legacy lives on – from paving the way for greater diversity in local politics to her passion for the environment. We mourn her loss and thank her family for sharing her splendor with the Londoners. https://t.co/VRwNK012RD –@ldnontmayor

Mayor Ed Holder shared his condolences on social media Tuesday night, saying her legacy lives “from paving the way for greater diversity in local politics to her passion for the environment.”

The family hopes to be able to eventually hold a public event to honor Bigelow’s life and contributions.