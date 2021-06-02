Anger over monuments mentioned for residential school principals grows as Canada struggles with colonial heritage

EDMONTON – After the remains of 215 indigenous children were found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC, calls to remove the statues and rename the monuments associated with Canada’s colonial heritage are on the rise again.

Across the country, landmarks once named for the top architects and principals of residential schools are adopting new identities as anger over the troubling discovery grows – a small concurrence for those who have advocated removing these reminders.

Collectively, society wants to be better, I think of Tayla Fern Paul, an activist who was taken into custody during her fight to remove a statue of Edward Cornwallis in Halifax, she told CTV National News.

People just do not have to live with these oppression markers and that is exactly what they had to do.

On Tuesday, a statue of Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, was quickly removed after Charlottetown city council voted unanimously to remove it in consultation with local First Nations leaders. Macdonald was an architect of the school housing system and led famine tactics against indigenous people in the Prairies.

In Toronto, a statue of Egerton Ryerson, another residential school architect, was covered in red and marked with the inscription, Dig them up, as calls to search all residential schools for unmarked graves grow.

Later Tuesday, Ryerson University School of Journalism announced it would rename two of its publications before the new school year, removing any reference to the man the school has named.

Further west, in Calgary, the education board passed a motion to rename Langevin School to Riverside School in an effort to break away from Hector-Louis Langevin a movement the students had long advocated.

Until March, however, the CBE refused to hear a credible motion to change the name of the schools, saying it was not an “emergency item”.

The tragic discovery in Kamloops and the joint response from Canadians has highlighted the importance of reconciliation and the need to demonstrate our commitment to the students we serve, read a statement issued by the Board of Education in Calgary on Tuesday evening.

In view of these developments, the Board has approved the change of school name prior to the completion of its policy changes.

Similarly, hundreds have now signed a petition asking the City of Edmonton to remove the name of Bishop Vital-Justin Grandins from the Grandin LRT station and remove a controversial mural at the station depicting the residential school system.

But these are not the first calls for change when it comes to Canada’s historical references.

In 2017, the City of Calgary moved to change the name of Langevin Bridge to the Bridge of Reconciliation. In 2018, a Macdonald statue collapsed in Victoria, BC, its artist admitted he was ashamed that he did not know about the story that linked Macdonald to residential schools.

There have also been lengthy petitions in Toronto calling for the city to rename Dundas Street, after Henry Dundas, who delayed the abolition of slavery in the British Empire, and for Ryerson University to take down the already vandalized statue of the school founder.

But despite these calls, there is still some political hesitation.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney, for example, spoke Tuesday about what he calls a “cancel culture” ongoing in Canada, warning that most of the founding fathers of the countries may one day be removed from the history books if it continues.

Instead, Kenney said Canadians need to learn from our history, but also from our failures.

Moreover, some historians believe that the best way to act on statues is to place them in a museum, where they can be preserved, but with additional context in the lives and actions of persons.

Although the historical context is still important, some historians have argued that these statues should be removed given the heritage they now represent.

These kinds of statues are supposed to represent, in a way, the past, but also the kind of society we want to move forward with, and if they teach lessons that are just negative, especially for the younger generations of people, then I think they should come down, David MacDonald, a professor of political science at the University of Guelph, previously told CTV News Channel.

These kinds of people, their time has come.

