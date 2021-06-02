Kenney defends controversial Canadian history, complains about culture cancellation after Calgary school renamed

In Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, questions turned to counting on Canada’s rich relationship with indigenous history as Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney took issue with the culture of cancellation.

The unmarked graves of 215 indigenous children were found in Kamloops on May 27, sparking protests over the names of schools honoring historical figures with controversial views and policies.

When a reporter asked Kenney about how the Calgary Board of Education renamed Langevin School back to Riverside School earlier Tuesday because of Hector-Louis Langevin’s connections to the residential school system Kenney spoke at length about Canadian history.

The prime minister said he was unaware the school had been renamed but had set out for a relationship with Canada’s first prime minister John A. Macdonald. Kenney noted that he sponsored a bill in the House of Commons to recognize a day of honor for the founding father, “without whom Canada would not exist.”

“I think Canada is a great historical achievement,” he said. “It’s a place people all over the world want to join as young Canadians,” he said.

“It’s an imperfect place, but it’s still a great place, just as John Macdonald was an imperfect man, but he was still a great leader. If we want to annul every figure in our history that took positions on issues at the time, which we now judge harshly and rightly in historical retrospect, but if this is the new standard, then I think almost all the founding leadership of our country is annulled “.

















Throughout the press conference question period, Kenney listed problematic historical figures, including eugenics lawyers in Famous Five and Tommy Douglas, Wilfrid Laurier, who raised the Chinese tax to stop immigrants coming to Canada, William Lyon Mackenzie King, i who denied Jews fleeing the Holocaust entry into Canada, and Pierre Trudeau, who enacted a martial law during the FLQ crisis.

“If we go by force in the annulment of culture, then we will annul most, if not all, of our history,” he said.

“On the contrary, I think we should learn from our history. We need to learn from our achievements, but also from our failures, “he added, noting that Canada” is doing it, “noting the apology of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s residential school and more than $ 3 billion in compensation from federations for survivors.

“I think it is much better to learn from our history, including those periods of great injustice, without seeking to nullify our history.”

Importers’s important to learn from the “greatness, courage of vision and generosity of spirit” of former Canadian leaders, Kenney said, explaining that it is inappropriate to focus on one or two figures acting at “a completely different time.”

“If we want to get into a debate about canceling Canadian history, we have to understand that it means our whole history,” he said.

“I do not think that kind of destructive spirit is really the spirit of reconciliation. The spirit of reconciliation is to learn from the mistakes of the past, to seek to correct them as we know our history, and to move forward together. “

First ‘head of nations’ terrified’

Vernon Watchmaker, Chief Executive of the First Six Confederation of Six Nations, is concerned by Kenney’s remarks and the effect they may have on humans.

“We are appalled by Prime Minister Kenney’s statements, and how insensitive his comments were to the history of the First Nations Treaty,” he told Global News.

“We are saddened. I remind the Prime Minister that yesterday, there was a vigilance in the legislature to show honor, respect and unity for the loss of the innocent lives of the children of the First Nations. “

People gather in recognition of the discovery of the remains of children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC, in Edmonton Alta., On Monday, May 31, 2021.

CANADIAN PRESS / Jason Franson



The watchmaker said the country and province were “created at the cost of our lives and well-being”.

“Only when we think we are experiencing acts of reconciliation does the prime minister oppose all efforts towards an understanding.”

“The real Canadian story is that we entered into the Peace and Friendship Treaty with the Crown. “Sir John A. Macdonald acted inhumanely against the First Nations,” he said. “He aggressively enforced policies and legislation to assimilate our people at all costs.”

The watchmaker said he wants to work with a government that will take this seriously because indigenous voices are not being heard from the province. There is a difference between learning about history in school or a museum versus having a monument or school name that honors a troubled politician, he said.

“The people of the first nations were already here. “Canada was formed on the lands of indigenous peoples,” he said.

“It’s very troubling for us because we believe the story told, just like last week with the findings of these little children in mass graves, is certainly a memory.

“It’s Canada’s heritage and I believe the storytelling of this story needs to be retold.”

Indigenous history and curriculum

The Canadian history section of the press conference then shifted to questions about the draft Alberta curriculum, which has received harsh feedback from experts for leaving large chunks of indigenous history. Kenney said the county curriculum introduces residential schools in grade 5.

“Under the current Alberta curriculum, the subject of Indian residential schools is not raised until the 10th grade in the social studies curriculum, and then I believe there is only one reference,” he said.

The K-6 Social Studies Curriculum Draft introduces 10 separate references, including a proposed exercise for students to read aloud by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, to hear audio and video testimonies of residential school survivors , to be educated about the separation of children from their families, about the denial of their language and culture, about all those horrible aspects of the injustice of residential schools. “

Kenney said his government is proposing a “huge increase in content” over the current curriculum for residential schools.

“If there are suggestions for age-appropriate content, this is a draft curriculum. We are open to additional suggestions, “Kenney said, before turning to culture annulment, listing former Canadian leaders with fanatical policies and beliefs.

“In our past there is no lack of sadness, tragedy and injustice. The greatness of Canada is that we have overcome those things. “Yes, we have had imperfect leaders, and yes, we have had imperfect institutions, and yet we have still built, through him, a place that is the envy of the world.”

He said the solution lies in presenting all Canadians with a “balanced description of our history, including the horrific, grave injustice and tragedy of Indian residential schools”.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Tuesday that we are fortunate to have the opportunity to influence the curriculum today.

“It is extremely clear that the proposed curriculum is not simple. “It’s not right. It needs to be changed,” he said.

“If your heart was broken this week, if you are educating yourself, if you are teaching your children, it is also time to take political action and it is time to contact the provincial government and tell them to drop the curriculum and start with something more respectful. ”

