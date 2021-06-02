



Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday vowed to repay thousands of euros in meal expenses so as not to dwell on the consequences of revelations about her family’s subsidized breakfasts courtesy of taxpayers. The 35-year-old prime minister clarified that she would no longer ask for such expenses after pledging over the weekend to pay over 14,000 (12,46,613 INR) she had received as compensation for breakfasts and cold meals at her residence since taking office in December 2019 Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister of Finland said, “Since there are open questions about the meal supplement, I will pay the related expenses myself.” Later in an interview with MTV3, she added, “I do not intend to use meal compensation in the future, even if it is decided to comply with regulations As there are open issues regarding the benefit of the meal, I will pay the relevant costs myself and ensure that the instructions regarding Kesranta and the services of the Prime Minister are checked for adequacy and updated if necessary. Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) May 29, 2021 Prime Minister Sanna Marin urged officials to let them know if the permit is legal and if repayments impose taxes and are quickly done with chaos. She said, “I have other job duties to continue than to spend whole days looking for things like my family food.” The Prime Minister of Finland in troubled waters over 300 monthly expenses for Breakfast On May 29, Finnish police announced that they were investigating the alleged spending of Prime Minister Sanna Marin on meals after a tabloidEvening letterreported that her family’s breakfast was being illegally subsidized using the country taxpayer’s money. Adding insult to the damage, the police department announced a preliminary investigation into a possible public offense after receiving a request to investigate the allegations. Reports onEvening letterSanna Marin claiming about 300 every month for breakfast at her official residence in Helsinki, Kesaranta has ousted Finland’s prime minister. She went on Twitter to inform that she has requested that all relevant appropriations be suspended until the matter is clarified. If reports are believed, the Sanna Marin breakfast law controversy is likely to heat up ahead of the June 13 local elections. Finland’s right-wing populist party is projected to triumph against the ruling coalition. It is worth noting that Sanna Marin has enjoyed vibrant levels of public support and her coalition has been praised for maintaining some of the lowest rates of COVID-19 infection in Europe in Finland with a population of 5,548,591. Reports say Opposition parties in Finland have allegedly misused taxpayers’ money to subsidize the Finnish prime minister.







