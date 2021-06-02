Malaga’s British cover in Vogue wins reviews – Newspaper





International fashion publication Vogue revealed Malala Yousafzai as its cover star for the British edition for July 2021, leaving social media users in the abduction of Nobel laureates stunning photos and the decision of magazines to feature her on the cover. I know the power a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission and I hope every girl who sees this cover will know she can change the world, Yousafzai wrote on Twitter with a link in an interview on Tuesday . Twitter users praised Yousafzais’ photos, saying they were iconic and pleasing. Photos posted on British social media accounts Vogues feature the activist on the cover of Malala’s Extraordinary Life: Survivor, activist, legend. Yousafzai magazine profile captures her full achievements and also covers a range of personal topics such as her upcoming move after Oxford and the possibility of finding a partner. The interviewer writes: She is certainly winning. World but without guile, she is the first to suggest taking selfies together and is never less honest. Our conversations almost always turn to the topic of girls ’education, not in a tedious way, but because it stays forever at the forefront of her mind. When asked if she would consider a career in politics, Yousafzai is quoted as saying: It is not something I have completely rejected. In the photo, Yousafzai wears a headscarf and loose tunics from popular fashion labels Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst and Michael Kors. The headscarf, she explains, has more to do with her Muslim faith, reads an excerpt from the interview. It’s a cultural symbol for us Pashtuns, so it represents where I come from. And Muslim girls or Pashtun girls or Pakistani girls, when we follow our traditional dress, were considered oppressed, or voiceless, or living under patriarchy. I want to tell everyone that you can have yours its own voice within your culture and you can have equality in your culture, Yousafzai was quoted as saying. Twitter users also praised British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for the decision to feature Yousafzai on the cover. The Ghana-born West London-born stylist Enninful was named to the position in 2017, becoming Black’s first editorial editor. Although a handful of users highlighted the role of publications in promoting unhealthy beauty standards for millions of women, one user said: I am not a Vogue fan of female body exploitation. But this month they understood well. This is how #beauty looks like. Culture critic and writer Hamna Zubair said the cover of Yousafzais Vogue is a step forward for representing South Asia and Muslims. Malala appearing on the cover of Vogue, a magazine that traditionally celebrates a fairly narrow and Eurocentric beauty brand, is a significant victory for South Asians and Muslims. The fact that she wears the handkerchief makes the price sweeter. After all a few months ago, a bill proposed in France suggested a ban on headscarves in certain public places … but seeing Malala shining on the cover of Vogue in a headscarf contradicts the idea that open religious symbols or cultural are necessarily always oppressive, Zubair told Dawn. Published in Agim, 2 June 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos