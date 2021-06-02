Fatigue and fear for India front line doctors in the COVID-19 battle

NEW DELHI, India – Low wages, 24-hour shifts and severe shortages of staff and protective equipment have left many doctors on the front line of India’s brutal pandemic rise near the breaking point and fearing for their lives.

Coronavirus infections have killed at least 165,000 people in the vast country of South Asia – home to some of the world’s most populous cities – since the beginning of April.

Although India’s recent rise in Covid-19 has recently eased, around 3,000 people still die every day and the chronically unfunded healthcare system remains under severe pressure.

“We are overwhelmed, stressed and very scared,” Radha Jain, a doctor in the capital New Delhi, told AFP.

The Indian Medical Association said more than 1,200 doctors had died from Covid since the pandemic began – including over 500 in the past two months.

Deependra Garg, a doctor working on the outskirts of Delhi, knows up close how horrible the situation has become.

His wife Anubha, 48, himself a doctor, fell ill with Covid in April.

They started treatment at home, but as her condition worsened, he – like many other families – tried to get a hospital bed.

He eventually found a nearly 200 miles (120 miles) from their home. But Anubha – who was fully vaccinated – died within two weeks, leaving behind their 12-year-old daughter.

“We are on the 24/7 front line. We are exposed to a high load of virus but we must continue to work against all odds once we have chosen this profession,” Garg said.

“We do not have a choice.”

Underfunded and overloaded

The pandemic has exposed structural weaknesses in India’s healthcare system, particularly in poorly equipped state-run hospitals.

As the latest outbreak spread, reports emerged of short-staffed hospitals of patients lying on the floor and sharing beds in packed wards as family members protected only by cotton masks cared for their battered loved ones. .

The government spends less than two percent of GDP on health care, one of the lowest rates in the world.

India had only 0.8 doctors per 1,000 people in 2017 – roughly on par with Iraq, according to the World Bank. The other two countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, Brazil and the US, had 2.2 and 2.6, respectively.

A pre-pandemic report from the US-based Center for Dynamics, Economics and Disease Policy estimated that India needed another 600,000 doctors and two million additional nurses to meet its healthcare needs.

Dr. Shekhar Kumar, working with a private hospital in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said the junior staff and final year medical students sometimes had to work 24-hour shifts.

“Compared to last year, this time patients need longer hospital stays, which is increasing the staff burden,” Kumar said.

He added that they were further stretched when their colleagues became ill with the virus.

‘We could not save many lives’

Doctors said they were traumatized by being forced to choose which patients they would save first as they struggled with insufficient supplies of medication and oxygen.

Ravikant Singh, the founder of a charity that helps set up Covid field hospitals, said he struggled to sleep a few nights.

“It has been a life-changing situation for doctors,” Singh told AFP.

“The worst part was … we could not save many lives due to lack of oxygen.”

Even after completing their punitive shifts, doctors said they were concerned about infecting their families at home.

Kumar said he would constantly think about how the virus “hid everywhere and everywhere”.

“If doctors can not save their (their) lives, how will they save the lives of others?” he said.