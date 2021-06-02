Macron runs into trouble with the push for the German Pharma Alliance

At the height of the pandemic, Germany and France devised a plan to bring medical production back to Europe. Less than 12 months later, the initiative has hit a wall.

Election year politics in Germany and the fading urgency of the coronavirus crisis have brought the effort to a standstill, according to people familiar with the issue. The stalemate shows how French President Emmanuel Macron’s ideas to re-engineer Europe are faltering and suggests a return to the most common pattern of national strife.

As talks on the medical initiative continue, there is little or no momentum with Berlin withdrawing from the expected end of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 16-year reign after the September national elections, said people who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. At a joint cabinet meeting Monday, the two governments can only agree on further talks on how they can co-operate.

“Germany and France want to work very closely together as a lesson from the pandemic,” Merkel told reporters afterwards.

President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference following the 22nd German-French Ministerial Council in Paris on 31 May. Photo: Thomas Samson / AFP via Getty Images

The initiative aimed to repatriate the production of medicines and equipment that had been woven into the US and especially Asia over the past decade. The plan was to create a so-called Important European Common Interest Project – a European Union innovation promotion program that allows for wider use of state aid.

It was a clear area for deeper EU integration as obvious shortcomings were discovered during the course of the pandemic. The aim was to support new countries to produce products from test tubes to lipids for vaccines, creating jobs and strengthening the region’s autonomy in the process.

But in the EU, even joint initiatives by the region’s largest economies could be plunged by competing agendas and bureaucracy, showing the battles faced by the bloc’s ambitions to become a global player.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, a fluent French speaker who has expressed sympathy for the country’s activist approach to managing his economy, was a strong supporter of the medicine project – along with a series of other joint initiatives by semiconductor battery production and cloud computing.

But Altmaier is also a close ally of Merkel, and he has been sidelined as her Christian Democrats move toward a more free-market approach. The clearest sign came when Armin Laschet, the Conservative candidate for chancellor, appointed Friedrich Merz to oversee the party’s economic policy.

The former Director of BlackRock Inc. is a tough lawyer who is a defender of Germany’s national interests and consequently more skeptical about economic cooperation with France. His rise leaves Altmaier with little room to force a breakthrough in the final months of his term.

As the European effort stalls, Merkel is working on a national strategy and her officials are busy talking to the US about a common approach.

Merkel and key cabinet members met in May with scientists and medical industry officials to discuss how to avoid shortages in the future. The government has also set up a task force seeking to boost co-operation between German and US companies and is in talks with a number of manufacturers for possible partnerships, said a person familiar with the matter.

The Berlin stalemate has led to disappointment in Paris. There is an understanding of how vague access to medical supplies can be after the US froze vaccine exports earlier this year. And there is concern that China may seek to exploit such pressing points in the future.

With talks over the establishment of joint medical centers, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire’s efforts to start the process have developed a hint of despair. Earlier in May, he unleashed the idea of ​​a European champion that could be created by merging French and German pharmaceutical companies, urging Altmaier to show courage in finding a way through obstacles, according to officials briefed in their conversation.

Altmaier can offer little more than a smile and a polite refusal, noting that the German government does not push companies into partnerships.