Jagan demands dismissal of prayers of rebel MPs – New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: The council for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday argued in the CBI Special Court that the CM did not violate the terms of the bail and demanded that the petition filed by Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju be dismissed. The filed petition requested the annulment of the condition given to the PM in the case of his disproportionate assets. Councilors argued that Krishnam Raju’s request was inadmissible to be heard as it was politically motivated. They said the petition was filed after the YSRC filed a disqualification request with Mayor Lok Sabha against the MP for indulging in anti-party activities. The CBI, in a memo filed in court, said it was leaving the matter to the trial court. “It is humbly presented that the matter be left to the discretion of the Honorable Court and the Honorable Court may decide the matter on the merits and in accordance with the law and administer justice,” the memo said. Although the court had instructed the CBI to submit a detailed statement, the agency chose to file a single memo, neither opposing nor supporting the MP’s request. The court later adjourned the case to the next hearing on June 14.

